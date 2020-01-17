QBullet: China Tries to Raise J&K at UNSC; BCCI Leaves Out Dhoni
1. Raising Kashmir Issue in UNSC: China Should Seriously Reflect, Refrain From Such Action, Says India
A day after China’s attempt to raise the situation in Jammu and Kashmir — at Pakistan’s behest — failed to yield an outcome as an “overwhelming majority” said it was not the right forum, New Delhi asked Beijing to “seriously reflect” on the global consensus and “refrain” from taking such action in future.
Besides France and the US, sources said that UK, Russia and Germany also joined in along with other members to block Beijing’s attempt to get an outcome. Sources said that while UK’s ambivalent position in the UNSC closed-door consultations in August had surprised many — a claim strongly denied by the UK — London’s decision to block Beijing’s attempt sent an important signal to Delhi.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Goyal: Amazon Investing to Cover Losses, Not Doing India a Favour
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday, 16 January, played down the $1 billion investment promised by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, saying the money was meant to cover the losses that the e-commerce player had notched up in the country and it was not “doing a favour”.
Goyal’s statement at the Raisina Dialogue came a day after the Amazon CEO announced a fresh $1 billion investment in India to digitise small businesses in the country to get them to sell on the marketplace.
“I have on more than one occasion said this to people of India that please follow the letter and spirit of the law. Don’t try to find loopholes. They may have put in $1 billion, but if they make a loss of $1 billion every year then they jolly well have to finance that $1 billion. It is not as if they are doing a great favour to India when they invest $ 1 billion,” the minister said at the event.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Nitish Kumar Will Be Our CM Face in Bihar, Says Amit Shah
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday, 16 January, said that Nitish Kumar would be the chief ministerial candidate in Bihar and the alliance between his party and the Janata Dal (United) was “unbreakable”, putting to rest speculation of a rift between the allies over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, and a proposed all-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Shah was addressing a rally at the Gharauna Pokhar ground in Vaishali district to drum up support for the new citizenship law.
With Bihar scheduled to go to the polls in October, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, and Nitish Kumar will lead the alliance in the state.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Major Differences Among UN Members Over India’s Permanent Membership in UNSC: China
Playing down Russia’s backing for India and Brazil’s entry into the UN Security Council as a permanent member, China on Thursday, 16 January, said all parties have “major differences” in the matter and instead advocated for a “package solution”, reported PTI.
During his visit to New Delhi on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had backed India and Brazil to be permanent members of the UNSC. “We are convinced that the overriding trend of the global development is the objective process of the formation of new centres of economic might, financial power and political influence and India is obviously one of them,” Lavrov said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. Imran Will Get Invite for SCO Summit: Govt
The government on Thursday, 16 January, confirmed that it would invite Pakistani PM Imran Khan along with other heads of governments of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) nations for the annual meeting of the Central Asia group dominated by Russia and China.
The invitation is on expected lines as both India and Pakistan are full members of SCO and the Pakistani PM could not have been overlooked.
While there is no word on a bilateral meeting or lack of it, this will be Khan’s first visit to India after becoming PM in August 2018. It has been a tumultuous time for India-Pakistan ties with the attack on a convoy in Pulwama in February 2019, carried out by Pakistan-backed Jaish, resulting in the death of 40 CRPF men.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Indigo Jet Diverted in ‘Full Emergency’
An IndiGo airlines flight from Pune to Jaipur was diverted and made an emergency landing in Mumbai early on Thursday, 16 January, after one its engines malfunctioned, the latest in a string of incidents involving the Airbus A320Neo aircraft widely used in the industry.
According to flight tracking data, the plane, with 183 people on board, turned around roughly an hour into its flight and landed shortly after 4.30am at Mumbai, where airport officials said a full emergency had been declared and firefighting vehicles put on standby as per protocol. The flight landed safely.
The A320Neo aircraft was equipped with a Pratt&Whitney (P&W) engine, which has shown high failure rates and has prompted aviation authorities around the world – including India -- to order airlines to replace it or curtail operations in the interest of passenger safety.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Children Being Radicalised in J&K, Isolate Them Gradually, Says Rawat
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, said on Thursday, 16 January, that “girls and boys as young as 10 and 12 are now being radicalised” in Kashmir, and that those who are “completely radicalised” need to be “taken out separately” and put in deradicalisation camps.
Responding to a question at the Raisina Dialogue forum, Rawat said that “radicalisation can be countered” but “first, you get to the nerve of this whole thing, as to who are radicalising people”.
“It is happening from schools, universities, from religious places and sites. There are a group of people who are spreading this,” he said, adding that those who are identified as radicalising others should be isolated “gradually”.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Uncertainty Over Hanging of 16 Dec Convicts Lingers
The four men sentenced to death for the brutal gang rape of a 23-year-old in 2012 cannot be executed on 22 January, a Delhi judge ruled on Thursday, 16 January, on a request by one of the convicts to put his execution on hold.
The judge put off the case after hearing the state and the convict’s lawyer for nearly an hour, ruling that the law was clear that there should be a 14-day gap between the rejection of a death-row convict’s mercy petition and his execution.
Mukesh Singh, one of the four who was convicted for the gang rape and murder of the paramedic student on a cold December night, had petitioned the court to stay the death warrant signed by a court that ordered Tihar jail authorities to hang him at 7 am on 22 January.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. End of an Era? MS Dhoni Not in BCCI’s Contract Players List
Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not given a central contract by the Indian cricket board on Thursday, 16 January, suggesting that his time as an international cricketer may be over, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awarded annual contracts to 27 Indian cricketers for the upcoming season, and Dhoni -- he had a Grade A contract (~5 crore) in 2019 – was not on the list for the first time since the system was introduced.
The decision fed into speculation surrounding the future of Dhoni, one of cricket’s modern greats. Since the end of the 2019 World Cup, Dhoni, 38, has not played any professional match.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
