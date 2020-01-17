QBullet: China Tries to Raise J&K at UNSC; BCCI Leaves Out Dhoni

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday, 16 January, played down the $1 billion investment promised by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, saying the money was meant to cover the losses that the e-commerce player had notched up in the country and it was not “doing a favour”.

Goyal’s statement at the Raisina Dialogue came a day after the Amazon CEO announced a fresh $1 billion investment in India to digitise small businesses in the country to get them to sell on the marketplace.

“I have on more than one occasion said this to people of India that please follow the letter and spirit of the law. Don’t try to find loopholes. They may have put in $1 billion, but if they make a loss of $1 billion every year then they jolly well have to finance that $1 billion. It is not as if they are doing a great favour to India when they invest $ 1 billion,” the minister said at the event.

(Source: The Times of India)