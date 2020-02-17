QBullet: PM Says No Going Back on CAA; New Videos of Jamia Emerge

Ruling out a rethink on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government will remain firm on the steps despite pressure from all sides.

"Be it the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir or the Citizenship Amendment Act, the country waited for decisions on these for years," he told a public meeting in Varanasi during a day-long visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

"These decisions were necessary in the interest of the nation. Duniya bhar ke saarey dabaon ke bawjood, inn faislon par hum qayam hain, qayam rahengey (Despite pressure from all sides, we remain firm on the decisions and will continue to remain firm," PM Modi said.

(Source: NDTV)