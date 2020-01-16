QBullet: Chhattisgarh Challenges NIA Act; US-China Ink Trade Deal
1. Chhattisgarh’s Congress Govt Challenges NIA Act, a UPA-Era Law
A day after Kerala invoked Article 131 of the Constitution to challenge the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court, the Congress government of Chhattisgarh too cited the same provision to move the top court, challenging the Constitutional validity of the National Investigation Act, 2008.
Incidentally, the Congress-led UPA was in power at the Centre when the law was enacted by Parliament.
The Chhattisgarh government’s petition, citing Article 131, contends that the NIA Act is ultra vires the Constitution and beyond the legislative competence of Parliament since the Act empowers the Centre to create an agency for “investigation” which, notwithstanding the NIA, is carried out by the State Police, a subject matter of the State under Entry 2, List II, Schedule 7.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. US, China Ink Deal Seen as a Ceasefire, Not Truce
The world’s two dominant economic powers, the United States and China, signed Phase 1 of a trade deal on Wednesday, 15 January, pausing a two-year-long trade war that has shaken up the global economy.
The agreement, signed by President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, includes a “major commitment” by China to make “significant reforms” in a wide range of critical areas and to make substantial additional purchases of American goods and services in the coming years, the White House said in a note backgrounding the agreement.
The “phase one” agreement – which includes pledges from China to beef up purchases of American crops and other exports, according to news agency AFP – also comes just as Trump faces an impeachment trial in the US Senate, giving him a victory to trumpet at least in the short term.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. China Isolated on J-K in Informal UNSC Talks
China and Pakistan tried, for the third time, to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations, in part to embarrass India on the international stage and, in part, to stoke fires in Kashmir Valley, according to officials aware of the development who said the efforts were thwarted by India’s diplomatic allies who left Beijing isolated.
China got a “stinging response” when it raised Kashmir at a closed-door informal consultation of the UN Security Council (UNSC), Syed Akbaruddin, the Indian envoy to the UN, said in a late-night tweet.
“Today @UN..our flag is flying high. Those that launched a “False Flag” effort got a stinging response from our many friends...,” he posted.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
4. Chandrashekhar Azad Gets Bail, but Can’t Enter Delhi, Protests Here for 4 Weeks
A day after it upheld Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s constitutional right to protest, a Delhi court on Wednesday, 15 January, granted him bail but barred him from entering the capital for four weeks or holding any “dharna” till the elections are on.
Additional sessions judge Kamini Lau recorded that there was no material to show Azad’s direct involvement in instigating violence during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid on 20 December, and then slapped the strict bail conditions. Saying that “the nation cannot be exposed to anarchy”, the court gave Azad 24 hours to leave the city and return to UP.
While in Saharanpur, Azad would mark his presence before the SHO at Fatehpur police station on every Saturday for four weeks. In case Azad has to visit AIIMS for his medical condition, he will first inform DCP crime who will provide him with an escort, the court directed.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. Open to Probe Davinder Singh’s Role in 2001 Parliament Attack Case: J&K DGP
Days after one of its officers, Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, was caught with two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, the J&K Police has recommended a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
“We have already recommended an NIA probe into the matter as things of wider magnitude may come out,’’ Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday, 15 January.
While Davinder Singh has been suspended, the DGP said they had recommended his dismissal from service. He said they had also recommended that the gallantry medal awarded to Davinder Singh, by the erstwhile J&K state in 2018, should be taken back.
Responding to a question, the DGP said they were also open to a probe into Davinder Singh’s alleged role in the 2001 Parliament attack. “If that issue also comes up during ongoing investigations, it can also be probed,’’ he said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Putin Names Tax Service Chief Mikhail Mishustin as New Russian Prime Minister
President Vladimir Putin has named Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin as Russia’s new prime minister, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, 15 January. The 53-year-old Mishustin has worked in the government since 1998 and kept a low profile while serving as the head of the Federal Tax Service since 2010.
The Russian leader made the appointment after he engineered a surprise shake-up of Russia’s leadership and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation earlier in the day.
Putin proposed changes to the constitution that could keep him in power well past the end of his term in 2024. He emphasised that constitutional changes must be put to a vote in a nationwide referendum.
(Source: The Indian Express)
7. Amid US-Iran Tensions, PM Modi Tells Javed Zarif: India Has Strong Interest in Peace, Stability in Region
Amid tensions between the US and Iran over the killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday told Iran’s Foreign Minister Javed Zarif that India had a strong interest in peace, security, and stability in the region. Zarif met PM Modi on the sidelines of the ‘Raisina Dialogue’ in New Delhi.
“The foreign minister shared his perspectives on the recent developments in the region. The prime minister mentioned India’s strong interest in peace, security, and stability in the region,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said.
The meeting between PM Modi and comes on the back of escalating tensions in the Gulf region, days after the killing of Soleimani, who was in charge of the Quds Force of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a US drone strike. Iran later launched ballistic missile strikes on two US military bases in Iraq in retaliation against the 3 January killing of Soleimani.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. Cong Govt Showed No Interest in Nailing 1984 Rioters: Panel
The Supreme Court-appointed Justice S N Dhingra Committee has slammed the then Union government and Delhi Police for showing utter lack of interest in booking 1984 anti-Sikh rioters and for trying to hush up the criminal cases.
“Despite a large number of victims approaching various agencies (including Justice Ranganath Misra Commission) soon after the riots and for a few years thereafter, a large number of crimes of murders, rioting, looting, arson remained unpunished and untraced. The basic reason for these crimes remaining unpunished and culprits going scotfree was lack of interest shown by the police and by the authorities in handling these cases as per law or to proceed with the intention of punishing the culprits,” the committee’s report said in a scathing indictment of the Congress government led by late Rajiv Gandhi.
“The whole effort of the police and the administration seems to have been to hush up the criminal cases concerning riots,” it said.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. India Indicates RCEP Is Not a Closed Chapter
India and China must find equilibrium and understanding on key issues affecting their relationship because the two neighbours and emerging powers have no choice but to get along, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, 15 January.
Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, a think tank event backed by his ministry, Jaishankar said India hasn’t closed its doors to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and it is up to the other states involved in the free trade agreement to convince the country to sign on.
He also described India as a “stabilising power” and not a “disruptionist power” on the world stage, and it shouldn’t be self-centred or mercantilist. India should be law-abiding and work for a rules-based order while using its capacities for global good, including as a net security provider and in dealing with challenges such as terrorism and climate change.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
