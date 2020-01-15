QBullet: SC Rejects Nirbhaya Convicts’ Pleas; 2G Internet in J&K

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 14 January, dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four convicts in the 16 December 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case — Mukesh and Vinay Sharma — challenging the May 2017 judgment of the court that had upheld their conviction and death sentence.

“No case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this court in Rupa Ashok Hurra v Ashok Hurra case. Hence, the curative petitions are dismissed,” the five-judge bench, which decided the curative petition, stated in its order.

A curative petition is the last judicial resort available to redress grievances. It is a remedy established by the Supreme Court through its judgment in Rupa Ashok Hurra v Ashok Hurra and is decided by the judges in-chamber.

(Source: Hindustan Times)