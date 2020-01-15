QBullet: SC Rejects Nirbhaya Convicts’ Pleas; 2G Internet in J&K
1. Presidential Mercy 16 Dec Killers’ Final Plea Before Gallows
The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 14 January, dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four convicts in the 16 December 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case — Mukesh and Vinay Sharma — challenging the May 2017 judgment of the court that had upheld their conviction and death sentence.
“No case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this court in Rupa Ashok Hurra v Ashok Hurra case. Hence, the curative petitions are dismissed,” the five-judge bench, which decided the curative petition, stated in its order.
A curative petition is the last judicial resort available to redress grievances. It is a remedy established by the Supreme Court through its judgment in Rupa Ashok Hurra v Ashok Hurra and is decided by the judges in-chamber.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. 23 New Faces in AAP’s Full List of 70 for Assembly Showdown
Maintaining its momentum for the assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party has been first off the blocks in declaring its candidates. On Tuesday, it named candidates for all 70 constituencies in Delhi, which will go to the polls on 8 February.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi while deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be fielded from Patparganj with both having represented their constituencies since 2013.
AAP released the list after a marathon meeting of the party’s highest decision-making body, the political affairs committee. It has re-fielded 46 of the 61 sitting MLAs and included 20 new faces besides three in the ones held by BJP. For one BJP-held seat, Mustafabad, the old candidate has been repeated.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Jammu & Kashmir: 2G Internet, Broadband Partially Restored in UT
After more than five months of internet shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT administration Tuesday evening restored mobile internet in parts of Jammu region and broadband in hotels, travel establishments and hospitals with effect from Wednesday, 15 January.
The home department said in a three-page order that 2G mobile connectivity on post-paid mobiles for accessing white-listed websites including e-banking will be restored in five districts including Jammu, Sambua, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts in Jammu region.
“2G mobile connectivity on post paid mobiles for assessing white-listed sites, including for e-banking, shall be allowed, to begin with in the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi,” the order issued by UT’s Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra stated. This will remain in force for a period of seven days with effect from January 15, unless modified earlier, it added.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Cases Start Falling in Muzaffarnagar: 19 of 107 Freed After Police Say No Evidence
Less than a month after police in UP’s Muzaffarnagar accused 107 people of rioting and attempt to murder in connection with the anti-CAA protests, they are struggling to make the charges stick. So far, 19 people have been released on bail, either by police or the court, due to lack of evidence or after charges of grievous offences were dropped.
In the case of five accused, the police themselves granted bail under section 169 of the CrPC, which is invoked when “evidence is deficient”.
Ten other accused were released by the sessions court after police were only able to prove that they had prima facie
violated prohibitory orders, and were not involved in rioting or attempt to murder.
(Source: The Indian Express)
5. MP Lekhi Attempts to Educate A-List Global Tech CEO Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the man widely credited with turning around the company’s fortunes and making it cool again, is no stranger to criticism but it is unlikely he has been told that he needs “to be educated”.
That alleged inadequacy was addressed on Tuesday, 14 January, by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s member of Parliament from New Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi.
“How the literate need to be educated ! Perfect example. Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan & Afghanistan. How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA?” Lekhi posted on Twitter.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Kerala Becomes First State to Challenge CAA in Apex Court
Kerala has become the first state in the country to mount a legal challenge to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, or CAA, after it approached the Supreme Court by way of a suit under Article 131 of the Constitution.
The article empowers the Supreme Court to hear disputes between the central government and states.
CAA, which was passed on 12 December, amends Section 2 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, which defines “illegal migrants” by adding a proviso to Section 2 (1)(b). As per this new proviso, any person belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, and who has been exempted by the central government under the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, or the Foreigners Act, 1946, shall not be treated as “illegal migrant”. Consequently, such persons shall be eligible to apply for citizenship under the 1955 act.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Six Sets of Dates, February to September, on Table for Trump’s Visit to India
New Delhi and Washington are looking at six blocks of dates for US President Donald Trump’s likely visit to India this year, The Indian Express has learned.
The dates on the table are 18-26 February, 16-20 March, 6-17 April, 26-29 May, 5-17 July and 10 August-7 September, sources said. The government is “extremely keen” to host the President before the US elections in November, and is waiting for the White House to revert on the dates, they said.
However, unlike last time, when India had invited the President to attend the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest, Delhi has not taken the risk of tying the visit to an event. “We would like the US President to visit India this year… but we have kept it open-ended and flexible as per the schedule of the two leaders,” sources said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
8. India Plans More Curbs as Malaysia PM Talks Tough
After refined palm oil, the government is looking to further step up the heat on Malaysia with a plan to restrict the import of microprocessors amid indications that the trade dispute is unlikely to be sorted out soon as the Southeast Asian nation continues to rile India over Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad’s determination to speak out on what India believes are its internal issues has seen the Modi government working on imposing technical standards on microprocessors and also putting in place a quality control order for telecom equipment, sources told TOI.
Customs authorities have been asked to ensure compliance of the quality control order as part of efforts to restrict the entry of Malaysian equipment into India, in what is probably the first trade retaliation by India against a country’s political stance.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Will Be Lenient If Students Join Proctor Inquiry: JNU V-C
Rejecting the demands for his resignation, Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, at the centre of the unrest at JNU, indicated that he was ready to take a “lenient” view on disciplinary proceedings against students if they participated in the pending proctorial inquiries.
In an interview to The Indian Express, Kumar said: “The V-C has the discretionary power to waive any punishment or reduce the punishment… We will be flexible, if you come and explain to the chief proctor’s office. If an offence is established, if a punishment is given by the chief proctor, we will definitely look at it, possibly in a lenient way.”
He, however, indicated that he was not going to suspend the proctorial inquiries against around 300 students, on various issues.
(Source: The Indian Express)