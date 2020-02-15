QBullet: Kafeel Khan Booked Under NSA; SC Rebukes Govt in AGR Case

Hours before his scheduled release on Friday, 14 February — four days after he was granted bail on 10 February in an alleged hate speech case — the Aligarh district administration used the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against suspended BRD Hospital pediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan, extending his detention by a likely 12 months (the maximum allowed under NSA).

“Yes, Dr Kafeel has been booked under NSA,” confirmed Aligarh district magistrate (DM) Chandra Bhushan Singh.

Khan was booked for his alleged hate speech made during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Aligarh on 12 December.

He was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from Mumbai on 30 January and shifted to Mathura jail. The police feared Khan’s presence in the Aligarh jail could have worsened the law and order situation in the city in view of the ongoing protests against CAA.

(Source: Hindustan Times)