QBullet: No Change in AAP Cabinet; 2nd Batch of Envoys Visits J&K

Stating that just 1.5 crore people pay taxes in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. 12 February made a strong appeal to citizens to take a pledge to pay their taxes honestly, keeping in mind the sacrifice of those who laid down their lives for the freedom of the nation.

“We will be celebrating 75 years of our Independence in 2022. I urge you to align your personal objectives with this great occasion,” Modi told the First Times Now Summit.

He said the government was making a strong effort to make India a tax-compliant society. “In the past four-five years, a lot of work has been done but there is a long way to go,” Modi said.

The PM said in the last five years, 1.5 crore cars were sold and more than 3 crore people travelled overseas for business or leisure, but only 1.5 crore people pay tax in a country of over 130 crore. He said across the country there were many lawyers, doctors and chartered accountants but only 2,200 professionals declared annual income above Rs 1 crore.

(Source: The Times of India)