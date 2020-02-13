QBullet: No Change in AAP Cabinet; 2nd Batch of Envoys Visits J&K
1. CM Kejriwal Set to Keep His Cabinet Unchanged
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is set to repeat all its ministers in the Cabinet led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in its third term, senior party leaders indicated on Wednesday, 12 February, adding that the CM, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and the five other ministers will take the oath of office and secrecy in a grand ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, 16 February.
The other ministers likely to be sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on February 16 are Satyendar Jain, who may retain the urban development, PWD and power portfolios; Gopal Rai, who was the labour minister in the previous term; Kailash Gahlot, who was the environment, transport and law minister; Rajendra Pal Gautam, who was the social welfare minister, and Imran Hussain, who held the food and civil supplies portfolios.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
2. In Country of Over 130 Crore, Only 1.5 Crore Pay Tax: Modi
Stating that just 1.5 crore people pay taxes in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. 12 February made a strong appeal to citizens to take a pledge to pay their taxes honestly, keeping in mind the sacrifice of those who laid down their lives for the freedom of the nation.
“We will be celebrating 75 years of our Independence in 2022. I urge you to align your personal objectives with this great occasion,” Modi told the First Times Now Summit.
He said the government was making a strong effort to make India a tax-compliant society. “In the past four-five years, a lot of work has been done but there is a long way to go,” Modi said.
The PM said in the last five years, 1.5 crore cars were sold and more than 3 crore people travelled overseas for business or leisure, but only 1.5 crore people pay tax in a country of over 130 crore. He said across the country there were many lawyers, doctors and chartered accountants but only 2,200 professionals declared annual income above Rs 1 crore.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. Red Flags by Data Panel Chief: ‘Mistrust, Attacks May Contaminate Economic Data for Next 10 Years’
Amid rising instances of field enumerators coming under attack across at least three states for some of the ongoing NSS surveys and gathering mistrust over CAA and NRC, the house-listing operation and the updation of the National Population Register (NPR), set to begin in April for Census 2021, could run into rough weather.
The survey system is already in “deep trouble” and given the increasing instances of such attacks, conducting household surveys with the Census as the frame would be “very tough” going ahead, Pronab Sen, former Chief Statistician of India and Country Director for the India Programme of the International Growth Centre, said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Rs 81.67 Crore Worth Electoral Bonds Sold Before Delhi Assembly Elections, RTI Query Shows
In the run up to the Delhi Assembly Elections, 139 electoral bonds worth Rs 81.67 crore were sold by various branches of the SBI, according to the response to an RTI query filed by Commodore Lokesh Batra (Retd.)
In the 13th phase of bond sales, between January 13 to 22, the largest number (43) were sold by the Kolkata branch, though the majority (89) were encashed at the New Delhi branch, said the RTI response from the SBI.
Of the bonds issued, 78 were the denomination of Rs 1 crore while 34 bonds worth Rs 10 lakh each were issued. The remaining 27 bonds were worth Rs 1 lakh each. No bonds were issued in the lower denominations of Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000. All bonds sold were redeemed.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Modi Has Promised Millions Will Welcome Me in India: Trump
US President Donald Trump expects a massive welcome by millions of people when he lands in Ahmedabad on the first leg of his twoday India visit on 24 February.
“He (PM Modi) said we’ll have millions and millions ...He thinks we’ll have 5-7 million people from the airport to the new (Motera) stadium,” Trump said on Tuesday, confirming his India trip, while suggesting his rallies in the US would pale in comparison to the one he anticipates in India. “He (Modi) is a great gentleman. He is a friend of mine,” Trump added.
The new Motera, which Modi and Trump are expected to inaugurate, will be one of the world’s largest sports stadiums with a capacity of 110,000.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Blame Game in Congress; Chacko Out
The Congress accepted on Wednesday, 12 February, the resignations offered by its Delhi unit chief, Subhash Chopra, and Delhi unit in-charge, PC Chacko, while it also attempted to quell infighting that broke out a day after the party drew a blank in the assembly elections in the national capital. Shakti Sinh Gohil, the Congress’s Bihar in-charge, will take the baton from Chacko.
The churn came on a day Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, created a flutter on social media by questioning former Union minister P Chidambaram’s Twitter post that congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi elections.
Another row erupted after Chacko purportedly told a news agency that the Congress’s downfall in Delhi began in 2013, when Dikshit was the CM. Chacko later said his comment was “misinterpreted”.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Don’t Detain Children in Jails, Lockups, SC Tells Police
The Supreme Court has made it clear that the police have no right to detain children in conflict with law in a lockup or a jail.
A juvenile in conflict with law, if apprehended, has to be placed immediately under the care of the special juvenile police unit or a designated child welfare officer. The child has to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).
“Once a child is produced before a JJB, bail is the rule,” a Bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose declared. And even if, for some reason, bail is not granted, a child cannot be put behind bars. He has to be lodged either in an observation home or in a place of safety.
The law is meant to protect children and not detain them in jail or keep them in police custody. The police cannot torture children.
(Source: The Hindu)
8. Second Batch of Envoys Visits J&K
A second batch of 25 foreign envoys arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday, 12 February, for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to make a firsthand assessment of the situation in the Union Territory after months of restrictions following the nullification of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two UTs.
The envoys, from the European Union, Africa, the Gulf region and other Asian countries, the Caribbean and Mexico had a shikara ride on the Dal lake as their trip to Baramulla to meet fruit growers was cancelled due to bad weather. They were taken to busy areas of the town, including City Centre, Jahangir Chowk, Rawalpora and Rajbagh, where they interacted with civilians before the shikara ride.
On Thursday, the Indian Army is scheduled to brief the visiting diplomats on the security situation in Kashmir and is expected to make a detailed presentation on Pakistan’s involvement in sponsoring terrorism in the newly formed Union Territory.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Bodies of Couple, 3 Children Found in Bhajanpura House
The decomposed bodies of a couple and their two sons and a daughter were found at their rented house in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura on Wednesday, 12 February, the police said.
Officials registered a case of murder but are also investigating if Shambhu Choudhary, a 43-year-old e-rickshaw driver, murdered his wife and three school-going children before killing himself. A relative alleged that the family had been murdered.
“We are checking the CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood. The bodies are so putrefied that it is not possible to see the nature of injuries,” said Alok Kumar, the joint commissioner of police (eastern range).
He said the bodies were sent to a government hospital, where autopsies will be conducted to find out the cause of the deaths. The police suspect the family might have died about a week ago.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
