QBullet: Delhi Poll Results Today; German Envoys May Visit J&K
1. One CM Seat, 21 Centres and 2,600 Staff for Counting Day: Delhi Gears up for Results
The Delhi election office is gearing up for counting day on Tuesday, 11 February, with tight security at the counting centres, spread across 21 locations in 11 districts.
Officials from the poll body said that around 2,600 counting staff, including 33 counting observers, are involved in the counting of votes on Tuesday, scheduled to begin at 8 am.
“Foolproof security arrangements have been made in and around each of the counting centres. A three-layer security cover has been provided at the strongrooms, as per the election commission’s directions. Security around the counting centres and in the areas has also been beefed up,” said Ranbir Singh, chief electoral officer (CEO), Delhi.
3. German Envoy Likely to Lead Second Batch of Diplomats to J&K
A month after a delegation of diplomats visited Jammu and Kashmir, the government plans to take a second batch of Ambassadors there later this week, and allow them to speak with several delegations about the ground situation six months after the amendment of Article 370.
The government has invited several diplomats from the European Union, including Germany, France, the Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary and the European Union envoy himself for the two-day visit, beginning 12 January, although sources said they have not received confirmations from all those who will participate.
As one of the most senior Delhi-based diplomats, Germany’s Ambassador Walter Lindner is expected to lead the delegation.
2. ‘Cops Kicked Us in Stomach’: 16 Anti-CAA Protesters Injured After Clash With Delhi Police in Jamia Nagar
At least 16 people were injured in a clash between anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters and the Delhi Police in Jamia Nagar on Monday, 10 February, after the protest march was stopped from moving towards Parliament.
While most of those injured complained they were kicked in their stomach, one woman complained of injury to her private parts, said Dr Abdul Nazar, director of Al-Shifa Hospital. He said initial investigations showed no signs of external injury on the woman, and an ultrasound test was being conducted to check for internal injuries. Jamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar along with other varsity officials visited the hospital to see the injured students.
4. Protesters Cannot Block a Road Indefinitely: SC on Shaheen Bagh
The Supreme Court on Monday, 10 February, took a critical view of protests blocking public spaces and sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi Police on a petition seeking removal of agitators from Shaheen Bagh.
The plea said lakhs of commuters were being harassed daily due to blockage of the main road connecting Noida-Delhi-Faridabad for almost two months.
Entertaining petitioner Amit Sahni’s appeal against the Delhi high court order dismissing his plea, a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph said, “The protests have been on for a long time. There cannot be an indefinite period of protest in a common area. It could be done at an area identified for protests. Can someone block the public road?”
5. After Protest, Probe Into Gargi Harassment
Students of Gargi College held a big campus protest on Monday, 10 February, against sexual harassment by hooligans during last week’s college fest. The matter echoed in Parliament too, prompting the principal to take cognisance of the complaints and file a police case, besides setting up a college-level probe.
Even as more tales of horror came out about Thursday evening’s music concert, when a large number of outsiders had gate-crashed into the college, protesting students gave the college administration two days’ time to give them a written apology on security lapses as well as the security plan for that day.
Principal Promila Kumar had earlier maintained that there was no formal complaint on the matter and CCTV footage suggested nothing. The Delhi Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the incident and issued notices to the police and the college principal.
6. India’s First Coronavirus Positive Patient Is Recovering
India’s first coronavirus positive patient, currently admitted to the isolation ward at the Thrissur Medical College in Kerala, is on her way to recovery, a top source within the state health department confirmed Monday, 10 February.
A swab sample of the patient, sent for testing at the virology institute in Alappuzha, had come back negative, indicating that the viral infection has worn off. However, the source added that the same sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for a double-check.
This is done in conjunction with the established health department protocol. For the patient to be discharged, a third swab sample has to turn up negative, he said.
7. US President Donald Trump to Visit India on 24-25 February
President Donald Trump will arrive in India on 24-25 February, the White House announced on Monday, 10 February. During his visit to PM Narendra Modi, the president will make stops in New Delhi and Gujarat.
“The trip will further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people,” the White House tweeted.
Trump will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump.
Just hours before the White House disclosed Trump’s India visit dates, the United States of America had announced clearing the sale of Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS) to India at an estimated cost of $1.87 billion to boost defence ties between the two countries.
8. Omar’s Sister Moves SC on ‘Mala Fide’ Detention
Sara Abdullah Pilot on Monday, 10 February, filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court challenging her brother and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah’s detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
Her petition was mentioned for urgent hearing by senior advocate Kapil Sibal before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, who agreed for its listing this week.
Referring to Omar’s political credentials — from being a foreign minister to CM — Sara sought quashing of the “arbitrary and mala fide detention order”, saying he had been in detention since 5 August, when Article 370 was abrogated, and he could pose no threat to warrant fresh detention.
In her petition, she said Abdullah’s public statements and messages posted on social media before he was detained on 5 August “would reveal that he kept calling for peace and cooperation, messages which in Gandhi’s India cannot remotely affect public order”.
9. PSA Detentions in J&K: One High Court Judge Quashes Orders, Another Upholds
Last Friday, a single-judge bench of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, while rejecting the petition filed by J&K HC Bar Association president Mian Qayoom challenging his detention under the stringent Public Safety Act, observed that a court is not a “proper forum to scrutinise the merits of administrative decision to detain a person” and that such a detention is “not based on proof”.
But two earlier judgments related to the PSA, passed by another single-judge bench of the same high court, had quashed administrative orders, underlining that preventive detention “cannot be used as an instrument to keep a person in perpetual custody without trial”.
Incidentally, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, while scrutinising the detention orders which he subsequently quashed, said though preventive detention involves the detaining of a person without trial in order to prevent him from committing certain types of offences, such “detention cannot be made a substitute for the ordinary law and absolve the investigating authorities”.
