QBullet: Delhi Poll Results Today; German Envoys May Visit J&K

The Delhi election office is gearing up for counting day on Tuesday, 11 February, with tight security at the counting centres, spread across 21 locations in 11 districts.

Officials from the poll body said that around 2,600 counting staff, including 33 counting observers, are involved in the counting of votes on Tuesday, scheduled to begin at 8 am.

“Foolproof security arrangements have been made in and around each of the counting centres. A three-layer security cover has been provided at the strongrooms, as per the election commission’s directions. Security around the counting centres and in the areas has also been beefed up,” said Ranbir Singh, chief electoral officer (CEO), Delhi.

(Source: Hindustan Times)