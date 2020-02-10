QBullet: Omar’s PSA Dossier Released; AAP Raises Turnout ‘Delay’

From keeping a watch on universities where people may indulge in “activities threatening the country’s integrity” to infiltrating their WhatsApp groups — these are among the many initiatives listed in a note circulated to top police officers in states after the annual conference of Directors General of Police (DGPs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) held in December in Pune and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police officers who attended the conference and who later reviewed the set of directives told The Indian Express that the objective is to be aware of activities taking place on university campuses. “Emphasis has been laid at the conference on being in touch with the student community, to have prior knowledge of any potentially sensitive situation and prepare for it. We should not be caught in a situation where someone springs a surprise on us,” said a DGP who attended the conference, but did not want to be named.

(Source: The Indian Express)