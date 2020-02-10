QBullet: Omar’s PSA Dossier Released; AAP Raises Turnout ‘Delay’
1. Omar’s Ability to ‘Influence’ People a Reason for PSA: Govt
Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah’s combination of “radical methodology” and “capacity to influence people”, reflected in his ability to draw voters to polling booths in defiance of terrorist diktats, has been cited in a dossier issued by the Srinagar district magistrate as the reason for his detention being extended by three months under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
The dossier on Mehbooba Mufti, the third former CM to be detained under that law after Farooq Abdullah and Omar, labels her a “daddy’s girl” who “glorified terrorists after death” and declared in a public rally that “tampering with Article 35A would be akin to lighting a powder keg”. Omar and Mehbooba, who have been in detention since 5 August last year, were booked under the PSA on 6 February.
(Source: The Times Of India)
2. Keep Campus Under Watch, Monitor WhatsApp: Note After DGP Meet
From keeping a watch on universities where people may indulge in “activities threatening the country’s integrity” to infiltrating their WhatsApp groups — these are among the many initiatives listed in a note circulated to top police officers in states after the annual conference of Directors General of Police (DGPs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) held in December in Pune and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Police officers who attended the conference and who later reviewed the set of directives told The Indian Express that the objective is to be aware of activities taking place on university campuses. “Emphasis has been laid at the conference on being in touch with the student community, to have prior knowledge of any potentially sensitive situation and prepare for it. We should not be caught in a situation where someone springs a surprise on us,” said a DGP who attended the conference, but did not want to be named.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. AAP Questions ‘Delay’ in Turnout Figures, EC Says Process Takes Time
A day after Assembly elections in the capital — and exit polls predicting a big victory for it — the Aam Aadmi Party alleged a conspiracy over the “delay” in the Election Commission’s announcement of the final voter turnout figures. The poll body rubbished the charge, saying the data was released 24 hours after conclusion of polling, which was neither uncommon nor a delay.
CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Sunday, 10 February, to express disappointment on the “delay”. “Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why’re they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?” he tweeted.
The EC clarified that compilation of the final figures was a time-taking exercise. “This is neither uncommon, nor late,” deputy election commissioner of India, Sandeep Saxena, said. “Data from 13,750 polling stations is added and numbers are manually fed on computer.”
(Source: The Times Of India)
4. First Meeting of Ram Temple Trust Likely on 19 February
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, established for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, is likely to have its first meeting on 19 February.
Sources confirmed that the meeting would not only choose office-bearers but also elect two more members as mandated by the terms and conditions of the formation of the Trust. Some ‘sants’ from Ayodhya had expressed dissatisfaction with the composition of the Trust and asked for representation for more sections that had supported and led the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Former Union Minister Uma Bharati had also sought representation for the Other Backward Classes.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Coronavirus: Modi Writes to Xi, Offers Help
As the coronavirus death toll in China climbed to 811 on Sunday, 9 February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered “assistance” to Chinese President Xi Jinping “to face the challenge”.
This is their first communication on the issue since the outbreak last month. Expressing solidarity with the “Chinese President and the people of China”, Modi, in a letter to Xi, offered his condolence at the loss of lives due to the outbreak.
Sources said Modi offered India’s assistance to face the challenge, and also conveyed appreciation to the Chinese government for facilitating the evacuation of Indian citizens from Hubei province.
(Source: The Indian Express)
6. Gargi Students Allege ‘Hundreds’ Entered Campus, Molested Many; To Hold Protest
Students of Delhi University’s Gargi College called for a protest march on Monday, 10 February after allegations of sexual assault and molestation during the college’s fest on 6 February went viral on social media.
Hundreds of men allegedly entered the campus during a music performance and groped and molested the women, the students alleged. They demanded answers from the administration on the security setup in the college.
“Gargi has been a home, a safe space for us. We exist here. Every year, the administration fails to provide basic safety to us. Year after year, it turns a blind eye to the safety of students at the fest. We need you to come forward, show solidarity, and raise your voice against the draconian administration,” the students said in their statement.
(Source: The Times Of India)
7. Stone for Stone, Sword for Sword, Raj Thackeray Tells Anti-CAA Protesters
Announcing his support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray on Sunday, 9 February, threatened those opposing these measures to get ready for retaliation through stones and swords.
“Today’s march is an answer to those who have been organising protests against the CAA and the NRC. You will get a march as an answer to your march. But let me warn you, stones will be answered with stones and swords will be answered with swords,” he said in an address to party workers at the Azad Maidan at the end of a march.
(Source: The Hindu)
8. India Among Top 20 Nations at Risk of Importing Coronavirus: German Study
Of the countries most at risk of importing coronavirus cases, India ranks 17th, researchers have found on the basis of a mathematical model for the expected global spread of the virus that originated in China’s Wuhan area in December 2019.
So far India has reported three coronavirus positive cases — all from Kerala. Among the airports in India, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi is most at risk, followed by airports in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi, according to the model.
The new model for predicting global novel coronavirus cases has been developed by researchers from Humboldt University and Robert Koch Institute in Germany.
(Source: The Times Of India)
9. J&K Administration Offers Investors ‘Uninterrupted’ Internet, Wifi Access
The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government is highlighting good quality air and low crime rate in the newly created Union Territory to attract investors.
As per the J&K Information Technology (IT) Policy 2020, the administration is offering an incentive to IT companies to operate in three-shifts and to facilitate women working during the night by provided transportation and security. At least 15% of “plug and play” premises in designated IT parks will be reserved for women entrepreneurs, the policy says. The policy document says J&K contributes only 0.1% of the total cognisable crimes under the Indian Penal Code.
The policy document shared with investors says that two IT parks with an area of five lakh square feet are being developed in Jammu and Srinagar which will have “dedicated and uninterrupted broad band connectivity and wi-fi access.”
(Source: The Hindu)
