QBullet: SC Refuses to Stay CAA; Eight Held in Seelampur Violence

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 18 December, sought a response from the Union government on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, but refused to grant any stay on the statute which has triggered massive protests across the country.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice to the Union government and decided to examine the matter on 22 January.

The top court also asked Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the government, to give wide publicity to the aims and objects of the amended Act in view of confusion among people.

(Source: Deccan Herald)