QBullet: More Campuses Join CAA Protests; Sengar Held Guilty

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University – and the violent clashes with the police on Sunday – resonated in campuses across the country on Monday as demonstrations, big and small, were held in 36 other educational institutions.

Protests were reported not just from premier institutions such as IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras, Jadavpur University and Banaras Hindu University, but also from far-flung areas like Siliguri in north Bengal and Kochi in the south.

With protests spreading to more areas, PM Narendra Modi termed the agitation “unfortunate and deeply distressing”. In a series of tweets, he said: “This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour-mongering and falsehoods. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance.”

(Source: The Times of India)