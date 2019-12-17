QBullet: More Campuses Join CAA Protests; Sengar Held Guilty
1. Protests Spread to More Campuses; PM Warns Against ‘Vested Interests’
Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University – and the violent clashes with the police on Sunday – resonated in campuses across the country on Monday as demonstrations, big and small, were held in 36 other educational institutions.
Protests were reported not just from premier institutions such as IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras, Jadavpur University and Banaras Hindu University, but also from far-flung areas like Siliguri in north Bengal and Kochi in the south.
With protests spreading to more areas, PM Narendra Modi termed the agitation “unfortunate and deeply distressing”. In a series of tweets, he said: “This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour-mongering and falsehoods. We cannot allow vested interest groups to divide us and create disturbance.”
(Source: The Times of India)
2. MLA Sengar Held Guilty of Raping Minor in Unnao
A special court here convicted expelled BJP member and UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Monday of raping a minor girl from Unnao in 2017.
It said the investigation of the case suffered from a patriarchal approach, one that tended to brush under the carpet the issue of sexual violence against children, and that it lacked sensitivity and a humane approach.
Sentencing is likely today. Sengar faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life imprisonment after being convicted under IPC Section 376 (rape) and Sections 5(c) (whoever being a public servant commits penetrative sexual assault on a child) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Pocso Act.
As the court read out its verdict, co-accused Shashi Singh, who was listening intently, collapsed in the courtroom. Accused of bringing the girl to Sengar as part of a conspiracy, he was acquitted.
(Source: The Times of India)
3. RTI ‘Abuse’ Led to ‘Fear’ Among Officials: CJI
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Monday said the unbridled use of the Right to Information (RTI) Act had created a sense of “paralysis and fear” in the government and norms were needed to “filter” the requests.
Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for activist Anjali Bhardwaj, said, “Only those who are corrupt have reason to fear.”
The Supreme Court was hearing an application filed by Ms. Bhardwaj and retired Commodore Lokesh Bhatra about the lack of transparency in the appointment of information commissioners, despite a February 15 judgment. “We want to find a way to stop the abuse... Don’t speak as if there is no abuse,” the CJI said.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Amit Shah Promises 'Sky-High' Ram Temple in Four Months
Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday promised a grand temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya within four months.
He was addressing an election rally at Pakur in Jharkhand where voting will take place in the fifth and last phase of Assembly polls on December 20.
"You gave us (the BJP) 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats from Jharkhand. This, in turn, gave more power to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who could scrap Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, give a befitting reply to Pakistan and enact important legislations in Parliament,” Shah said at the BJP rally.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. Lt Gen Naravane to Take Over as Next Army Chief
Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane will take over as the next chief of army staff (COAS) when General Bipin Rawat’s term ends on December 31, two senior officers said on the condition of anonymity on Monday. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared Naravane’s appointment as army chief, said the first officer. The government, however, did not make any official announcement.
There has been no announcement so far on India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) that was expected this month along with the appointment of the new army chief.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
6. Govt Talking to 25 Large Corporates in Bid to Resolve Problems
The Centre has begun consultations with India’s top 25 corporate houses and lenders, including the Tatas, Reliance, Birla, Mahindra, Adanis, Infosys and Wipro, to assess their investment plan and also try and resolve issues that they may be facing in their bid to expand operations.
The initiative undertaken by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal as part of the Project Management Cell has already seen consultations with companies such as Maruti Suzuki and Hindustan Unilever, which have flagged areas of concern for their operations and expansion, which are being shared with other ministries as well as state governments, sources told TOI.
HUL, for instance, has pointed to misuse of intellectual property rights and the regulatory regime for using plastics that varies across states, creating problems. Maruti Suzuki brass has pointed to issues related to financing of vehicles.
The consultations began a few weeks ago and come at a time when the government is trying to boost investment and spur economic activity.
(Source: The Times of India)
7. Govt Releases Rs 35,298 Cr in GST Compensation
The Centre released Rs 35,298 crore to the States in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation on Monday, just two days before a crucial meeting of the GST Council. The decision comes at a time when several States had urged the Centre to transfer the compensation payments, which have been pending for several months, with the Punjab government warning that it was prepared to take the issue to the Supreme Court.
Speaking at an event earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought to assure the States that the Centre would not renege on its promise to compensate them and explained that the delay was because GST collections had been lower than expected.
(Source: The Hindu)
8. ‘Severe Cold’ in Capital, Temp 10° Below Normal
The difference between the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi narrowed to less than three degrees Celsius on Monday, which India Meteorological Department (IMD) classified as a “severe cold day” and the coldest December day in the last 16 years.
This means that the day, with chilly winds and overcast skies, was nearly as cold as the night.
On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was 12.9 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below the season’s normal, making it this season’s coldest day. The minimum temperature dropped to 10.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. Very light rain and thunderstorm is expected in the city on December 22 due to a likely western disturbance, IMD said.
IMD has also issued a ‘cold day’ warning in Delhi for Tuesday and Wednesday, which means the day temperature will be at least 4.4°C below normal. The unusually cold conditions have made the first half of December this year the coldest in at least 20 years, IMD scientists said.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
9. Indians’ Touch-And-Feel Attitude Impacts Online Sales: Report
Indian consumers look for information online but purchase goods offline because they need to “touch and feel” the product or they have security concerns, a World Bank report on e-commerce in South Asia said on Monday.
The report also said that in India, online sales as a percentage of total retail sales were only 1.6% versus over 15% for China and around 14% globally.
The World Bank said the trust gap can be bridged by building credibility in electronic transactions. “Increasing use of e-commerce by consumers and firms in South Asia could potentially help increase competition and firm productivity, and encourage diversification of production and exports,” said the Bank.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
