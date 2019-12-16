QBullet: CAA Protests in Delhi; 3 Assault Dalit Biryani Vendor

The area around Jamia Millia Islamia in southeast Delhi turned into a virtual war zone on Sunday evening when protests against the Citizens Amendment Act led to violent clashes with police that left more than 70 people, including cops, injured, and at least four buses and two motorcycles burnt. Some 50 people were detained.

Police said the protesters hurled stones at cops, houses and a hospital, smashing windows. At least a dozen cars and scores of bikes were damaged. The violence went on for an hour after which police retaliated with 50 rounds of teargas shells and lathi charge.

While cops said they did not open fire, one protester admitted in the Holy Family hospital was found to have a bullet injury in the leg.

Police charged after the protesters and chased them into the Jamia university campus. The students alleged that cops lobbed tear gases in the campus and entered the library to pull out students.

(Source: The Times of India)