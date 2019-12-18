QBullet: CAA Protests in Seelampur; PM Modi Blames Urban Naxals
1. 21 Hurt as Protesters Clash With Police in Delhi
Twenty-one people were injured when a protest at Seelampur in east Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the police action against students at Jamia Millia Islamia University in the capital turned violent on Tuesday.
Two police booths were set on fire and three vehicles, including two police bikes, were damaged, the police said.
“A total of 21 persons sustained injuries, including 15 security personnel and six members of the public. The injured include three Rapid Action Force officials, 12 Delhi police officials and six members of the public,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. Dirty Politics, Urban Naxals Behind Violence, Says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday blamed the Congress and “urban naxals” for protests against India’s new citizenship law even as home minister Amit Shah said the government is committed to implementing the controversial legislation.
At a rally in Jharkhand’s Barhait, Modi urged the Opposition to stop “spreading lies” and indulging in “dirty politics” over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that fast-tracks the process of granting citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.
“The Congress is spreading lies, creating an atmosphere of fear for Muslims over the new law. Citizenship (Amendment) Act neither takes away the rights of Indian citizens nor harms them in any manner,” he added.
The home minister said in Delhi that no Indians would lose their nationality due to CAA and the legislation has been enacted only to give rights to persecuted minorities of the three neighbouring countries.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
3. Slain Neta’s Minor Son Shoots Accused in Court
A gangster accused of killing a BSP functionary was shot inside a Bijnor courtroom on Tuesday when a hearing in the case was going on. The chief judicial magistrate who was presiding over the court had a narrow escape as he dodged the bullets and was later rescued from his chamber.
Three assailants — including the minor son of slain BSP politician Ehsan Ahmad — were taken into custody at the spot. In the commotion, the second accused in the murder case escaped.
The two undertrials — Shahnawaz Ansari and Jabbar Ahmad — were accused of killing Ehsan Ahmad and his nephew Shadab on May 28 this year. They had been brought from Delhi for a hearing in the case on Tuesday. Delhi Police had arrested them in October this year for their involvement in several other cases in the national capital. The two had been lodged in Tihar Jail.
(Source: The Times of India)
4. Musharraf Sentenced to Death for Treason
Pakistan's former dictator General Pervez Musharraf was on Tuesday sentenced to death in absentia in the high treason case for subverting the Constitution in 2007, drawing a sharp reaction from the powerful military which has ruled the coup-prone country for nearly half its 72-year history.
A special court pronounced the verdict in the landmark case launched in 2013 against the former Pakistan Army chief by the previous government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.The verdict made the ailing 76-year-old, now living in Dubai on self-exile, the first military ruler to receive capital punishment in Pakistan's history.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
5. No Special UNSC Meet on Kashmir
A special meeting of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Kashmir was not convened on Tuesday, diplomatic sources have confirmed. The meeting was sought by China to discuss India’s decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Kashmir will not be discussed at the Security Council. The issue has to be treated bilaterally [between India and Pakistan]. We have highlighted this several times recently,” a French diplomatic source told The Hindu.
China’s move comes ahead of the expected meeting between the Special Representatives of India and China to discuss the border issue. It has also cast a shadow on the ‘2+2’ meeting between India and the U.S., in which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esper will host their counterparts S. Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.
(Source: The Hindu)
6. CJI Recuses Himself in 16 Dec Review Plea
Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the review petition filed by Akshay Thakur, the fourth convict in the 16 December 2012 gang rape and murder case after he found that one of his relatives had represented the victim’s family in the past.
Shortly after the hearing into Thakur’s review petition started, CJI Bobde mentioned that he had noticed an advocate’s name in the file that led him to wonder if he should be associated with the review petition.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta responded that the lawyer had appeared for the victim’s family and not the government. But Bobde decided to opt out and announced that he would set up a fresh bench.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. BJP, Sena Clash in House
In unprecedented scenes, two MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena and Opposition BJP held each other by the collar over the issue of assistance to farmers.
Soon after the proceedings began, BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar tried to display a banner in front of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
It carried a report published in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ about Thackeray demanding Rs 25,000 per hectare for farmers hit by untimely rains.
The BJP members rushed to the well of the House and shouted slogans, seeking implementation of Thackeray’s previous demand, following which Sena MLAs tried to snatch the banner and clashed with BJP members.
(Source: Deccan Herald)
8. Chill Intensifies as City Records Coldest December Day in 22 Years
The capital remained numbingly cold for the second straight day as Delhiites shivered through the coldest December day in 22 years on Tuesday. The mercury didn’t rise beyond 12.2 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung station, 10.3 degrees C below normal, on yet another overcast day with icy winds that followed Monday’s maximum temperature of 12.9 degrees C — a 16-year cold record.
It was the second “severe cold day” in succession, a rarity in December. The day conditions on Tuesday were among the coldest the city has seen in December in the past 50 years or so, as heavy cloud cover enveloped most parts of north India, blocking sunlight from the entire region.
The Met department warned that the severe cold spell was likely to continue on Wednesday. “Due to strong, cold northwesterly winds from the Himalayas and a layer of low clouds stopping sunlight, similar conditions are likely to persist tomorrow,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.
Tuesday’s minimum temperature was 10.4 degrees C, two notches above normal.
(Source: The Times of India)
9. Packaged Foods ‘Breach’ Salt, Fat Limits
Several packaged snacks and fast foods breach safe limits for salt and fat content, an analysis conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) says.
The agency tested salt, fat, trans-fat and carbohydrates in 33 popular “junk foods”: 14 samples of chips, salted snacks, instant noodles and instant soup, and 19 samples of burgers, fries, fried chicken, pizzas, sandwiches and wraps. The samples were collected from grocery and fast food outlets in Delhi.
The CSE relied on the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) — the daily ceiling for salt, fat, carbohydrates and trans-fat. The RDA is based on scientific consensus and has been agreed upon by the World Health Organisation and the National Institute of Nutrition in India.
It says that ideally, no more than 5 g of salt, 60 g of fat, 300 g of carbohydrate and 2.2 g of trans-fat should be consumed by an adult every day. The RDA from breakfast, lunch and dinner should be no more than 25% each, and from snacks, no more than 10%.
(Source: The Hindu)
