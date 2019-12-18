QBullet: CAA Protests in Seelampur; PM Modi Blames Urban Naxals

Twenty-one people were injured when a protest at Seelampur in east Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the police action against students at Jamia Millia Islamia University in the capital turned violent on Tuesday.

Two police booths were set on fire and three vehicles, including two police bikes, were damaged, the police said.

“A total of 21 persons sustained injuries, including 15 security personnel and six members of the public. The injured include three Rapid Action Force officials, 12 Delhi police officials and six members of the public,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said.

