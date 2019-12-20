QBullet: 1,200 Detained in Delhi; US Prez Trump Impeached

Central Delhi was turned into a fortress on Thursday as different citizen groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act gathered at Red Fort and Mandi House in the morning to march to Shaheedi Park on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Determined to prevent any outbreak of violence — after clashes at Jamia Nagar and Seelampur in the past few days — Delhi Police pulled out all the stops to foil the attempt. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in and around central Delhi and Red Fort, 20 Metro stations were closed and a communications blockade, shutting down voice, SMS and data service, was ordered.

By the end of the day, 1,200 protesters had been detained, but that didn’t prevent others from converging at Jantar Mantar where they stayed put till 8pm. No untoward incident was reported but the entire city felt the effect of the protest.

Among those whisked away to camps in Bawana, Nangloi and north-west Delhi were many opposition leaders, including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit, and activists Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, Harsh Mander and Umar Khalid.

The rest were a mix of students, activists, professionals and others. By nightfall, all of them had been released and some headed for Jantar Mantar where the agitation culminated after some persuasion by the police.

