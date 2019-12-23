QBullet: PM Denies Pan-India NRC Agenda; Jharkhand Poll Results

In his first remarks following the week-long protests against the new citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday distanced his government from a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said Muslims who are “sons of the soil” have nothing to fear from either the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or NRC.

In a clear departure from the refrain of his ministers and party colleagues, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president J P Nadda, Modi said his government had not held any discussions on a pan-India NRC yet.