QBullet: Govt Ignored CAB Advice; I-T  Pursuing Ambani Money Trail

Constitution expert and former secretary general of the Lok Sabha, Subhash Kashyap, had warned the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill two years ago that the legislation should omit any “reference to religions like Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, etc” — and use only “persecuted minorities”.

Tendering evidence before the JPC on CAB 2016, Kashyap suggested that “persecuted minorities” would include all those whom the legislation aimed to cover. “My view was that it would have meant the same thing. I had said it to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. It was not necessary for them to specify Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, etc. They could have achieved the purpose without that, too,” Kashyap told The Indian Express.