QBullet: Govt Ignored CAB Advice; I-T Pursuing Ambani Money Trail
1. ‘Don’t Name Religions, Just Say Persecuted Minorities’: Expert Had Told Govt on CAB
Constitution expert and former secretary general of the Lok Sabha, Subhash Kashyap, had warned the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill two years ago that the legislation should omit any “reference to religions like Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, etc” — and use only “persecuted minorities”.
Tendering evidence before the JPC on CAB 2016, Kashyap suggested that “persecuted minorities” would include all those whom the legislation aimed to cover. “My view was that it would have meant the same thing. I had said it to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. It was not necessary for them to specify Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, etc. They could have achieved the purpose without that, too,” Kashyap told The Indian Express.
2. Income Tax Officials Pursuing Ambani Money Trail Overseas
The Income Tax department said it has ‘exchanged’ information regarding “members of the Mukesh Ambani family” over alleged “undisclosed foreign income and assets” in a quarterly meet this month at Ukraine, with seven countries India had pacts with.
Under the Double Tax Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs) as well as Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism pacts, India’s tax department can expect a response within 90 days from its counterparts in seven countries — Switzerland, St. Lucia, Mauritius, Luxembourg, US, UK and Belgium
3. ‘Go to Pak If You Don’t Want to Live Here’: Meerut SP Tells Protesters
A top police officer in Meerut has been caught on camera asking local residents to tell protesters to “go to Pakistan” during clashes on 20 December, when four persons died during protests against the new citizenship law.
The video clip, shot in Lisari Gate, shows SP City Akhilesh N Singh saying: “Kahan jaoge, is gali ko theek kar doonga (Where will you go, I will sort out this lane)”, referring to four protesters police were chasing.
The officer then turns to three persons and says: “Yeh jo kaali aur peeli patti baande huye hain, inse keh do Pakistan chale jao…k haoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka… Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunch jaata hun (The ones tying black and yellow bands, tell them to go to Pakistan. You eat here but sing praises of another place… This lane is now familiar to me. And once I remember, I can even reach your grandmother).”
4. CAA May Hit Status of Indian Muslims: US Congress Thinktank
The US Congress’ thinktank, Congressional Research Service (CRS), has observed that the CAA may affect the status of India’s Muslims.
In its most recent report, CRS says: “In tandem with a National Register of Citizens planned by the federal government, the CAA may affect the status of India’s large Muslim minority of roughly 200 million.”
It quotes the lead US diplomat for the region, acting assistant secretary of state for south and central Asia, Alice Wells, who expressed “genuine concern” that social issues such as the CAA “not detract from India’s ability to stand for the values and to stand with us in trying to promote, again, this free and open Indo-Pacific”.
5. Warned of Prosecution, Norwegian Leaves India
After being questioned for several hours on Thursday following her participation in an anti-citizenship law protest in Kochi five days ago, 71-year-old Norwegian tourist Janne-Mette Johansson was on Friday asked to leave India immediately.
Warned of prosecution if she didn’t comply with the verbal instruction, Janne left Kochi for Sharjah by a 7:30pm Air Arabia flight en route to Sweden.
A senior official of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) claimed Janne was not technically deported, although action had been initiated against her for allegedly violating visa norms. “We asked her to peacefully leave India as she could not stay here after violating visa rules and then speaking to the media against the government. She finally left the country on her own,” he told TOI.
6. Facing Fire on Quality of Data, Govt Gets Critics on Board Reform Panel
Faced with increasing questions about the credibility of official economic data and the abrupt shelving of official reports, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has made a move to overhaul the system for reviewing statistics related to economic activity.
It has constituted a broad-based 28-member “Standing Committee on Economic Statistics” (SCES) headed by India’s first Chief Statistician, Pronab Sen, which includes three academicians who had, earlier in March this year, signed a joint statement of 108 economists and social scientists that flagged concerns over “political interference” in influencing statistical data in the country.
7. In-Laws Can’t Evict Woman Till They Give an Alternative: Court
A woman fighting a case under the Domestic Violence (DV) Act cannot be evicted from a shared household by her husband and her in-laws, even if they own the property, till the time they provide her with alternative accommodation, the Delhi High Court has said in a significant ruling.
A bench of Justice Rekha Palli on 18 December allowed the appeals filed by six women challenging their eviction orders by the trial court, when they had a “residence order” in their favour under the DV Act.
Setting aside their eviction decrees, the high court said that the trial courts must decide the matters afresh while ensuring the women’s right to shelter under the DV Act.
It added that a civil court cannot render a woman without a roof as long as she continues to be in a matrimonial relationship.
8. Delhi Witnesses Longest December Cold Spell in 22 Years, Conditions to Prevail Till Sunday
A cold spell has prevailed over the city for 14 consecutive days this December — the longest in 22 years — as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The last time such a condition was witnessed in the city was in December 1997, when there were 13 such days.
The IMD has forecast that cold to severe cold day conditions would continue over the city till Sunday, after which its severity is expected to reduce.
The maximum temperature recorded in the city Friday was 14.4 degrees Celsius and minimum was 4.2 degrees Celsius.
9. With Internet Up, Video Calls Go From Kargil After 145 Days
Hundreds of people in the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh's Kargil district were able to video call their relatives living outside the snowbound region after 145 days of Internet shutdown as the authorities restored the service but with riders.
“My son, who studies in the United States, was able to make a video call on Friday. and see me again after four months. It has been a relief,” Masarat Fatima, a Kargil resident, told The Hindu.
Mobile Internet services were stopped in Kargil, immediately after J&K was split into two UTs on 5 August.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)