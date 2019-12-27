QBullet: Shah Attacks ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’; Army Chief Stirs Row

Accusing the opposition parties of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that Congress was misleading people over the law and that time has come to “punish the tukde tukde gang”.

“Congress and under its leadership, the tukde tukde gang, are responsible for disturbing peace in Delhi. Time has come for their punishment and the people of Delhi will punish them,” Shah said after laying the foundation stone of DDA’s first transit-oriented development project – East Delhi Hub – at Karkardooma.

Attacking the AAP government for failing to keep its promises, he said it has only been obstructing the Centre’s schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.