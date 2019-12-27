QBullet: Shah Attacks ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’; Army Chief Stirs Row
1. Time to Punish ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’, Says Amit Shah
Accusing the opposition parties of creating confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that Congress was misleading people over the law and that time has come to “punish the tukde tukde gang”.
“Congress and under its leadership, the tukde tukde gang, are responsible for disturbing peace in Delhi. Time has come for their punishment and the people of Delhi will punish them,” Shah said after laying the foundation stone of DDA’s first transit-oriented development project – East Delhi Hub – at Karkardooma.
Attacking the AAP government for failing to keep its promises, he said it has only been obstructing the Centre’s schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
2. Army Chief Triggers Row With Remark on ‘Arson & Violence’
Army chief General Bipin Rawat waded into a controversy on Thursday with his remarks that leadership is not about leading people — including students in universities and colleges — in the wrong direction, inviting criticism from the opposition that he had overstepped his limits as a serving officer.
“Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership,” Gen Rawat said.
3. Youngest Casualties: Children Injured, Shot At, at Least Two Locked up in Jail
Minors, mostly school students, are among the thousands arrested, detained, put on notice, or injured, in different cities in Uttar Pradesh, following protests against the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).
In Sambhal, among the 42 arrested, families of at least two claimed that they were boys aged 16 and 17, respectively — both were arrested late last Thursday. In one case, The Indian Express accessed Aadhaar details that show the detainee’s year of birth as 2003.
While police claimed that no minor had been detained, the two families have alleged that their boys have been lodged in Bareilly jail for a week. Protests in Sambhal had turned violent last Thursday, leaving two dead.
4. I-T Says Stamp Duty Evasion by Family of EC Ashok Lavasa
The Income Tax (IT) Department has approached the Haryana government seeking a further enquiry into the transfer of an apartment in Gurgaon from Novel Lavasa, wife of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, to his sister Shakuntala Lavasa for alleged evasion of stamp duty.
The IT Department has flagged “discrepancies” between the income tax returns of Novel Lavasa for the financial year 2017-18 and registered transfer deeds of the Gurgaon property to Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner.
5. This December is Set to Be Delhi’s 2nd Coldest in Over 100 Years
Where were you when Delhi froze for two weeks in December 2019? This could well be the subject of casual talk in the years to come because the current intense “cold day” spell, now on for 11 bone-chilling days, is set to make this December the second coldest the capital has seen in more than 100 years (in terms of day temperatures).
Met officials said the mean maximum temperature (MMT) — the average of each day’s maximum — so far this month is 19.5 degrees Celsius. The month is on course to end with an MMT of around 19 degrees C. If that happens, it would be the second lowest MMT recorded in December since 1901, after 17.3 degrees C recorded in 1997.
The bad news is, the icy cold day conditions are likely to continue for at least two-three days.
Also Read : Delhi in for Second Coldest December Since 1901
6. Former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan to Get Rs 1.3 Crore
The Cabinet has decided in principle to give Rs 1.3 crore to former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist, Nambi Narayanan of the infamous ISRO spy scandal case to settle the case filed by him against the State in the Sub-Court in Thiruvananthapuram.
The amount is in addition to the Rs 50 lakh provided by the State on the basis of the Supreme Court order and the Rs 10 lakh recommended by the National Human Rights Commission to Mr. Narayanan.
Acting on the recommendations of the report submitted by former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar, the Cabinet on Thursday decided to submit the documents to be prepared in consultation with the legal experts to the sub-court to settle the case and to act as per the directive from the court.
(Source: The Hindu)
7. Two Soldiers Killed During Bridge-Building Exercise in Pune
Two soldiers of the Indian Army’s Corps of Engineers were killed and nine others, including a major, were injured when a heavy metal panel collapsed on them when they were practising building bridges at the College of Military Engineering on Thursday morning.
Four of the injured soldiers are in critical condition.
“A court of inquiry (CoI) to investigate the matter and understand the cause of the accident has been ordered,” Southern Command authorities told TOI on Thursday.
“A preliminary investigation shows that the metal tower supporting the bridge collapsed. The heavy metal panel used for the construction of the bridge fell on a group of soldiers standing underneath during the exercise. A soldier died on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries at Military Hospital Khadki later in the day,” a senior Army officer, who did not wish to be named, told TOI.
8. Detentions, Denial of Medical Help: Report on Jamia Violence
A fact finding report on the incidents in Jamia Millia Islamia between December 13 and 15 alleged excessive use of police force on students and protesters, both inside and outside the campus, as well as “illegal” detentions and “deliberate denial of medical help” to those in police custody.
The report, released on Friday, has been compiled by a six-member team of the People’s Union for Democratic Rights. The report also claims that several injured students took refuge in the a women’s hostel within the campus to escape police action.
9. Norwegian ‘Questioned’ for Taking Part in Kochi Rally
It’s Janne-Mette Johansson’s fifth visit to India, but on Thursday morning immigration officials visited the 71-yearold Norwegian citizen at her hotel in Fort Kochi. She was ordered to appear at Kochi international airport, 20km away, for “questioning” because she had participated in a peaceful anti-CAA protest rally in Ernakulam on December 23.
On the same day that Janne took part in the protests, a German student who had taken part in a protest in Chennai had been ordered to leave India.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)