QBullet: PM Modi Attacks CAA Protesters; WB Min Denied B’Desh Visa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sharpened his attack on anti-CAA protesters for destroying public property in what can further polarise the debate on large-scale violence and the police response.

“Can we justify the way people protested and damaged public property after enactment of the citizenship law? People should ask if it was correct. I appeal to people not to fall into the trap of rumours. People do have rights, but they are also duty-bound to protect public property, which is there for future generations. Whatever was torched, was it not for their children’s use?” Modi said.

Addressing a gathering that included UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the PM came out strongly in support of police. “People need to respect police, who are there to protect them,” he said in what marked a second public gesture of solidarity with the force since Sunday when he condemned the attacks on security personnel.