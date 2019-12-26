QBullet: PM Modi Attacks CAA Protesters; WB Min Denied B’Desh Visa
1. Modi Sharpens Attack on Protesters for Anti-CAA Riots
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sharpened his attack on anti-CAA protesters for destroying public property in what can further polarise the debate on large-scale violence and the police response.
“Can we justify the way people protested and damaged public property after enactment of the citizenship law? People should ask if it was correct. I appeal to people not to fall into the trap of rumours. People do have rights, but they are also duty-bound to protect public property, which is there for future generations. Whatever was torched, was it not for their children’s use?” Modi said.
Addressing a gathering that included UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the PM came out strongly in support of police. “People need to respect police, who are there to protect them,” he said in what marked a second public gesture of solidarity with the force since Sunday when he condemned the attacks on security personnel.
2. Bengal Minister, a Critic of CAA, Cancels Trip as Bangladesh ‘Denies Visa’
West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Choudhury on Wednesday said he was forced to cancel his six-day Bangladesh trip, beginning Thursday, after “being denied visa”. Siddiqullah, who is also the Bengal unit president of the Jamiat-e-Ulama, claimed that his “purely personal visit” had been cleared by both the West Bengal government and the External Affairs ministry.
A senior Bangladesh deputy high commission official, however, refused to either confirm or deny the “visa cancellation” claim and only said the “necessary clearance from Dhaka” hadn’t yet reached “our office in Kolkata”.
Siddiqullah had applied for visa on 23 December, the official said. “We forward visa applications to Dhaka to get necessary clearance in certain cases. The clearance from Dhaka has not yet reached our Kolkata office. Our office was closed on Wednesday for Christmas,” he said.
The minister is one of the most strident voices against the CAA within Trinamool.
3. Jharkhand CM-Designate Hemant Soren Meets Sonia Gandhi
Jharkhand Chief Minister-Designate Hemant Soren on Wednesday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and invited her for his swearing-in ceremony scheduled in Ranchi on 29 December.
Soren arrived in Delhi in the afternoon and is also expected to meet Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and invite them for the function.
He was accompanied by Congress leaders KC Venugopal and RPN Singh, who is the party’s in-charge for Jharkhand.
Before the meeting with Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence, Soren had said it is a courtesy meeting.
Soren also wanted to thank the Congress and its leadership for their support in helping form a coalition government in the state, sources close to him said.
4. PM Modi Launches Atal Bhujal Scheme, Renames Rohtang Pass After Vajpayee
On the birth anniversary of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Atal Bhujal Scheme, which was approved by the Union cabinet on Tuesday, for better management of groundwater in seven states.
The World Bank-funded scheme focuses on the need to use technology which helps prevent wastage of water in various spheres, including agriculture.
To mark the 95th birthday of Vajpayee, the Prime Minister also named Himachal Pradesh’s Rohtang passageway as Atal Tunnel.
5. Viral Clip of ‘Leave Delhi’ Notice to Students Sparks Panic; Doctored, Say Cops
There was panic among students in the Mukherjee Nagar area close to Delhi University’s North Campus after a video went viral showing cops allegedly asking coaching centres and PG accommodations to shut and students to stay out of the area from 24 December to 2 January, in view of protests over the CAA and NRC.
Police say the video of an officer’s informal interaction had been edited and circulated to create the impression that students were being asked to vacate. Police have filed an FIR in the matter and are trying to track down the alleged miscreants.
In the video, a policeman is heard telling students and residents to ensure that they don’t participate in protests, else they could be booked. He is also heard saying that police were giving directions to paying guest accommodation owners, libraries and restaurants to shut for a “winter break”.
6. Won’t Pursue NRC in Bengal, Says State BJP Chief in a U-Turn
After repeatedly campaigning for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal, State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Wednesday the NRC is “a matter of future”, indicating that the party would not pursue it in Bengal.
Exactly a year ago, Ghosh told The Hindu that the NRC is inevitable in Bengal and the party has publicly advocated for it.
Asked about its implementation, Ghosh said, “When would it take place and what would happen is a matter of future.”
7. 130 UP ‘Rioters’ Asked to Pay up Rs 50 Lakh
The administrations of several UP districts have served recovery notices on 130 people for their alleged role in the “violent” anti-CAA stirs in various parts of the state, asking them to pay up over Rs 50 lakh to avoid attachment of their properties.
Notices were served on Wednesday to 28 people in Rampur, 26 in Sambhal, 43 in Bijnor and 33 in Gorakhpur for damaging property during Friday’s protests. According to the notices, properties worth Rs 14.8 lakh in Rampur, nearly Rs 15 lakh in Sambhal and Rs 19.7 lakh in Bijnor were damaged in the violence.
8. RSS Considers 130 Crore People of the Country as Hindus: Mohan Bhagwat
At a time when the nation is gripped with the enactment of new Citizenship Law and the ongoing debate if the proposed National Population Register(NPR) is the first step towards the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday suggested that the Hindu society is capable of finding solutions in a “Hindu way” to unite the nation.
To put across his point, the RSS Sarsanghchalak borrowed the words of Nobel laureate poet Ravindranath Tagore, who according to him, wrote in his ‘Swadeshi Samaj’ that “despite some inherent contradictions between the Hindus and Muslims, the Hindu society is capable of finding solutions in a Hindu way to unite the nation. This is the Hindu thought process, and our cultural values define the Hindu way of life.”
9. AMU Students Seek Answers From Police Over Use of ‘Excessive Force’
‘Stun grenades’, ‘rubber bullets’ and ‘tear gas shells’ have all become part of common parlance among students of Aligarh Muslim University, which reportedly witnessed a violent crackdown by police on December 15, leaving several severely injured and at least one with his hand amputated.
While most students have since left the campus, those residing in Aligarh, some of whom continue to stage protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, demanded answers from the police over the use of “excessive force” and from the administration for letting it happen.
“Why was it so brutal?” asked Tuba who is in the final year of graduation and has been protesting against the CAA on the campus. Even if the police were needed to disperse the crowd, “Why did they cross the line? Why were they given permission to do so?” she said, holding the administration accountable.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)