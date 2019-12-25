QBullet: Govt Clears NPR; India to Get 1st Chief of Defence Staff
1. Govt Approves Update of National Population Register, Says No Link to NRC
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a scheme for updating the National Population Register (NPR) at a cost of Rs 3,900 crore.
The exercise will involve gathering information for the first time regarding date and place of birth of a usual resident’s mother and father, as well as his/her identity details like Aadhaar number, passport number, driving licence number and voter ID.
A usual resident is described as someone who has been living in a place for six months or intends to spend the next six months at the same place.
Sharing one’s Aadhaar/passport, driving licence and voter ID details will be voluntary. The information for both census and NPR will be collected by the same enumerator, either through an app or by manually filling up a form.
2. Govt Clears 4-Star Chief of Defence Staff as Military Advisor
The Union Cabinet Tuesday approved creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) as principal military advisor to the government.
In line with the landmark announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech, this fulfills a long-standing recommendation for higher military reform, recommended by various expert committees and group of ministers, more so after the 1999 Kargil War.
The CDS will not exercise any military command, including over the three services chiefs, so as to be able to provide impartial advice to the political leadership.
3. 72 Paramilitary Companies to Be Pulled out of J&K
The Centre has decided to pull out a significant number of central paramilitary troops from Jammu & Kashmir on account of improvement in the law and order situation and also because the troops were on short-term deployment, government sources told TOI on Tuesday.
The sources said that 72 companies or about 7,200 personnel would be withdrawn from the Union Territory. The companies being withdrawn are from various paramilitary forces, including CRPF, BSF, SSB, CISF and ITBP. They had been deployed in view of the government’s decision to nullify Article 370 in the erstwhile state on 5 August.
4. First Notices Go out in UP to 28 Residents: Pay Rs 14 Lakh for Damage to Property
Days after 16 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh where protests over the citizenship law led to a police crackdown and a warning from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that “revenge will be taken”, the Rampur district administration became the first in the state to initiate the process for recovery of damage to government property including police motorcycles, barrier, dandas.
In identical notices issued Tuesday to 28 people, including an embroidery worker and a hawker of spices who are already in custody, the administration, while holding them responsible for acts of violence and damage to government property, has sought explanation on why recoveries should not be made for damage worth Rs 14.86 lakh.
5. Nirbhaya Case: Three to Move Mercy Plea
Three of the four convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case have replied to the letter from Tihar Jail, which had asked them to avail their remaining legal options before the jail authorities moved for executing their death sentence.
The men said that they would appeal for mercy and move a curative petition before the Supreme Court asking for a review of their death penalty. Tihar sources said that the death penalty would be executed if the men failed to appeal within a period of seven days from issuing a notice.
The convicts — Mukesh (31), Pawan Gupta (24) and Vinay Sharma (25) — had also a sought a review of the death sentence issued to them in 2017 verdict, which upheld the capital punishment given to them by Delhi high court and the trial court in the case.
6. Hemant Soren Set to Be Sworn in as Jharkhand CM on 29 December
Hemant Soren, chief ministerial candidate of the victorious Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance, on Tuesday staked claim to form the next government in the mineral-rich State.
The JMM leader handed over a letter of support from the newly elected MLAs to the Governor. He was accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Congress Jharkhand in-charge R P N Singh, newly elected Congress Legislature Party leader Alamgir Alam, Congress State president Rameswar Oraon and newly elected MLAs of the alliance at the meeting with the Governor.
(Source: The Hindu)
7. After Dodgy Count, Tiger Panel Calls for Revamp
Three months after The Indian Express exposed major anomalies in the government’s tiger photo database, the National Tiger Conservation Authority, a statutory body under the Environment Ministry, has proposed to overhaul its population monitoring setup, admitting there is no scope for “reconciliation of data”, “peer review or inputs from other professionals” in the present scheme of things.
On 29 July, the government had announced an estimated 2,987 tigers based on 2,462 individual tigers photographed across India.
8. BJP, AJSU Could Have Won 40 Seats as Allies
If BJP and AJSU Party had fought as allies and not separately, they would still have fallen short of a majority but only just, winning 40 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. They would also have reduced the JMM-led alliance’s tally to 34 thereby becoming clear favourites to form the government, analysis of seat-by-seat vote share data shows.
The BJP-AJSU combined vote share of 41.5% was six percentage points higher than the JMM-Congress-RJD tally of 35.4%. With a gap of that magnitude, you would generally expect a clear majority, but that is not what adding up AJSU and BJP votes in each of the 81 seats shows.
If we assume that the partner that actually won more votes in each seat would have been the one to contest it and assuming a complete transfer of votes between the two parties (another big if), BJP would have won an extra 9 seats and AJSU another 4, taking their tallies to 34 and 6.
9. Sachin Loses Security Cover, Aaditya Gets an Upgrade
Cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘X’ category security has been withdrawn, while Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray’s has been enhanced from ‘Y+’ to ‘Z’. The decisions came as part of the state government’s security revamp of 45-odd high-profile citizens and politicians in view of reduced threat perception.
An IPS officer said Tendulkar had ‘X’ category security with a police constable round the clock; now that cover has been withdrawn. But he may be given a police escort.
Among others, BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who had ‘Y’ security along with an escort, will now not have the escort, former UP governor Ram Naik’s ‘Z+’ cover has been downgrade to ‘X’, and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam’s ‘Z+’ cover has been reduced to Y, along with an escort.
