QBullet: Govt Clears NPR; India to Get 1st Chief of Defence Staff

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a scheme for updating the National Population Register (NPR) at a cost of Rs 3,900 crore.

The exercise will involve gathering information for the first time regarding date and place of birth of a usual resident’s mother and father, as well as his/her identity details like Aadhaar number, passport number, driving licence number and voter ID.

A usual resident is described as someone who has been living in a place for six months or intends to spend the next six months at the same place.

Sharing one’s Aadhaar/passport, driving licence and voter ID details will be voluntary. The information for both census and NPR will be collected by the same enumerator, either through an app or by manually filling up a form.