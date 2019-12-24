QBullet: BJP Loses Jharkhand; Cops Admit to Shooting CAA Protester
1. Another State Slips Out Of BJP’s Control
The Jharkhand results on Monday delivered a morale-boosting victory to the Opposition with the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance winning a comfortable majority of 47 seats in a House of 81, and another state slipping out of BJP’s hands after its big sweep in the Lok Sabha elections that returned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a second term.
Hemant Soren of JMM is set to take over as chief minister, returning to the job he held for a year before BJP won in 2015. The oath ceremony will take place on Thursday.
BJP slipped to 25 seats from 37 it held in 2014, its decision to contest alone after failed negotiations with regional ally AJSU Party backfiring and the party ceding the status of “single-largest party” for the first time. The contrast to the sweep in the LS elections — BJP won 11 and AJSU one of Jharkhand’s 14 seats — a little over six months ago was astonishing.
2. First Official Admission in UP: Bijnor Man Killed When Police Fired in Self-Defence
In what is the first admission of firing by Uttar Pradesh Police during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state, senior police officers in Bijnor confirmed that a civilian Mohammad Suleman, 20, died after he was shot by constable Mohit Kumar in “self-defence”.
“One cartridge was retrieved from Suleman’s body. The ballistic report confirms that this was shot from the service pistol of Mohit Kumar. Mohit Kumar also suffered a bullet injury. The bullet taken from Mohit Kumar’s stomach was found to be shot from a country-made weapon,” Sanjeev Tyagi, Superintendent of Police, Bijnor said.
3. Nine of 2 Families Killed as Blaze Guts House in Illegal Colony
In the second major fire tragedy to hit the capital in a fortnight and the third this year, nine members of two families, including an infant, were charred to death in a blaze that also set off two gas cylinder blasts at a house in northwest Delhi’s Kirari locality late on Sunday night.
Fire officials suspect that the fire began from a short circuit in the ground floor of the three-storey building in the illegal colony. The floor was being used as a godown for rolls of cloth, which helped spread the fire rapidly to the upper floors, from where the casualties were reported.
4. Told to Exit India for Protesting Against CAA: German Student at IIT Madras
A German student in the Master’s course in the Department of Physics at IIT Madras, part of a one-year exchange programme, has said that he was asked to leave the country “immediately” days after he attended protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the campus.
Speaking to The Indian Express from the Chennai airport shortly before his scheduled flight home Monday night, Jakob Lindenthal said he received “oral directions” to leave India from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in (FRRO) in Chennai around noon.
5. Uddhav, Jagan Rule out NRC Exercise in Their States
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday assured delegations from the Muslim community that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state.
Addressing a public meeting at Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also categorically stated that the state government would not support the proposed implementation of the NRC.
6. Since 2009, States Asked by MHA to Set up Detention Centres
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been instructing the state governments since 2009 to set up detention centres to “restrict the movements of foreign nationals staying illegally so that they are physically available at all times for expeditious repatriation,” according to the government response in the Lok Sabha.
As per Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai’s reply in the House on 2 July, such instructions were issued to all the states and Union Territories from time to time in 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2018.
Rai also informed the House that a detailed manual on ‘model detention centres’ was circulated to all the states on 9 January.
7. NC, PDP Hold First Meetings Since 5 August
Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party held meetings at their respective party offices in Srinagar on Monday for the first time since the nullification of Articles 370 and 35A.
Sources said the meetings were convened after mid-level party functionaries were instructed by the leadership, who are under house arrest or in detention, to resume “normal political activities”. While Farooq has been provided a mobile phone, his son Omar, and Mehbooba have had to make do with landline phones.
8. Govt Appoints Envoy to US Shringla as Foreign Secy
The government has named Harsh Vardhan Shringla, currently serving as India’s ambassador to the US, as the next foreign secretary. Shringla, a 1984 batch civil services topper is likely to take over soon after Republic Day, 2020.
Shringla will take over from the incumbent, Vijay Gokhale, an expert on China and East Asia, who succeeded S Jaishankar as foreign secretary in January 2018. Jaishankar was appointed external affairs minister by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year.
Shringla, an alumnus of St Stephen’s College and Mayo College, Ajmer served as ambassador to Thailand and high commissioner to Bangladesh, before taking over as ambassador to the US.
9. Police ‘Entering’ Hospitals Unacceptable: Doctors’ Association
Terming reports of police allegedly entering hospitals in violence-hit areas during stirs against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as ‘disturbing’, the Indian Medical Association said such actions are ‘unacceptable’ and demanded that hospitals be declared ‘safe zones’. It said hospitals are exempted from violence even in a war zone.
“What makes the IMA react today is that disturbing reports of denial of access to medical care are emerging. This is unacceptable. Everyone has the right to access medical care,” the IMA said. It added that government functionaries had no right to deny anyone right of access. “Visuals of a policeman violently opening an ICU door by stomping is an indication of new standards,” it said.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)