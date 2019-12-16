QBiz: Pre-Budget Meets Start Today, PNB Under-Reported Bad Loans
1. FM’s Pre-Budget Meetings Kick-Off Today
Beginning the customary pre-Budget consultation exercise from Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will seek inputs from various stakeholders including industry bodies, farmer organisations and economists for reviving consumption and boosting growth.
Sitharaman is likely to present her second Budget for the Modi 2.0 government on 1 February. Sources said the pre-Budget consultations starting Monday will last till 23 December.
They said the main focus of the Budget this time will be on boosting economic growth, which slowed to an over six-year low of 4.5 percent in the second quarter of 2019-20.
(Source: The Hindu BussinessLine)
2. GST Council May Discuss Plugging Revenue Leakage
Several measures aimed at plugging revenue leakages under the goods and services tax (GST) regime are expected to figure at the upcoming GST Council meeting on Wednesday as the Centre and the states look to perk up collections.
A concept paper based on the report of the committee of officials on revenue mobilisation is likely to be presented to the council, said a government official. A row has also been brewing between states and the Centre about releasing compensation payments.
The states remain divided on the issue of raising rates or carrying out a significant revamp of the structure at this time. Punjab and Kerala have backed raising rates or tweaking them to make up for the revenue shortfall while others do not see this as an opportune time due to the economic slowdown. A final call on this will be taken by the GST Council.
(Source: The Economic Times)
3. Essar Lenders Get ₹38,896 CR From Arcelor
The ArcelorMittal-Nippon Steel combine has transferred ₹38,896 crore to lenders for the acquisition of the once-Ruias-owned Essar Steel in an insolvency-driven process. For the lenders, recovery comes over two years after they initiated a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against the steel-maker. It marks the single biggest recovery made by lenders under a CIRP.
The operational and other creditors will get the remaining ₹3,104 crore of the ₹42,000-crore bid placed by ArcelorMittal to settle Essar Steel’s loan default of ₹49,000 crore.
According to sources, lead lender SBI has received the money, and will distribute it among the banks shortly.
(Source: The Hindu BusinessLine)
4. Bank NPAs Again Stoke Asset Quality Concerns
India’s bad loan crisis seems far from over, with as many as 10 banks disclosing they had under-reported non-performing assets (NPAs) of close to ₹24,000 crore in the year ended 31 March.
These banks are State Bank of India (SBI), Yes Bank, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank. For India’s banks, saddled with bad loans of ₹9.5 trillion, the findings by the Reserve Bank of India do not bode well.
The country’s largest lender, SBI, reported the largest bad loan divergence so far this year, under-reporting gross NPAs of ₹11,932 crore.
(Source: LiveMint)
5. PNB Under-Reported Bad Loans by Rs 2,617 Crore in FY 19: RBI Report
Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) under-reported its non-performing assets by Rs 2,617 crore for the fiscal year 2018-19, as per RBI's risk-assessment report.
In a regulatory filing on Saturday, PNB said the divergence in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) assessed by the central bank stood at Rs 2,617 crore in FY19.
The divergence assessed by the RBI in net NPAs was also Rs 2,617 crore for the fiscal.
(Source: MoneyControl)
6. Zomato-UberEats Deal: Cab Co May Invest up to $200 M
Ride-hailing major Uber is in discussions to invest $100-200 million in fresh capital as part of the sale of its India food-delivery business to local rival Zomato, said multiple people directly aware of the transaction. The investment will come into the combined entity of Zomato and UberEats, making the fund infusion an integral part of the share-swap deal between the two, sources close to the matter said.
If the merger goes through, Zomato and UberEats may emerge as the biggest by number of orders and size ahead of Swiggy in a hotly contested and cash-intensive online food delivery market.
“While the agreement is not signed yet, they are in a period of exclusivity, which means both parties cannot engage with others. Uber’s capital commitment can range between $100 million and $200 million, but this may be along with a few other investment funds,” said one of the persons.
(Source: The Economic Times)
7. More Promoters Buy Back Pledged Shares
Promoters of Indian companies are trimming their pledged holdings, fearing they may lose control of their businesses and as they seek to bolster their ability to raise funds during a crisis.
Pledging of promoter shares touched its peak in January last year, when promoters of 906 companies pledged shares worth ₹3.11 trillion. The figure has since fallen to ₹2.24 trillion for 838 companies as of Friday, according to a Mint analysis of data provided exclusively by BSE Ltd.
Wary that they might have to cede control of their companies, promoters are expediting efforts to strengthen their hold on the companies they founded by reducing pledged shares even as the move strengthens their ability to raise funds in case of a crisis.
(Source: Livemint)
8. EaseMyTrip Files Rs 510-Cr IPO Papers With SEBI
Online travel company EaseMyTrip has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float a Rs 510 crore initial public offering.
Through the IPO, company's founders Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pitti will each sell shares to the tune of Rs 255 crore through offer-for-sale mechanism, according to draft papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
(Source: Moneycontrol)
9. NITI Aayog Working on Road Map to Tackle Quality Issues in Official Data
NITI Aayog, India’s key policy think-tank, has begun work on a road map that will suggest steps to swiftly tackle quality issues confronting official data.
NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar has chaired two rounds of high-level meetings to chalk out a road map to prevent leakages and establish credibility of data, which has seen a major dent in the past after government tried to suppress bad news.
(Source: The Economic Times)