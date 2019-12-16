QBiz: Pre-Budget Meets Start Today, PNB Under-Reported Bad Loans

Beginning the customary pre-Budget consultation exercise from Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will seek inputs from various stakeholders including industry bodies, farmer organisations and economists for reviving consumption and boosting growth.

Sitharaman is likely to present her second Budget for the Modi 2.0 government on 1 February. Sources said the pre-Budget consultations starting Monday will last till 23 December.

They said the main focus of the Budget this time will be on boosting economic growth, which slowed to an over six-year low of 4.5 percent in the second quarter of 2019-20.

