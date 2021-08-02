Top Bureaucrat at PMO Amarjeet Sinha Resigns

Amarjeet Sinha, a senior bureaucrat at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), resigned from his post on Monday, 2 July, reported PTI, quoting sources.



A 1983-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, Sinha was an advisor at the PMO and oversaw projects related to the social sector. He superannuated as the rural development secretary and was then appointed to the PMO in February 2020.

According to a report by The Hindu, Sinha is the third top bureaucrat to resign before completing his/her tenure with the PMO.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Sinha played a crucial role in central schemes like National Rural Health Mission and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The report further stated that Sinha was also appointed as a trainer for bureaucrats at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.