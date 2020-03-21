TN Partially Shuts Border With Kerala, Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh

“Other goods vehicles, light commercial vehicles with people travelling for unavoidable reasons like deaths will also be allowed,” read the press statement. Public transport will function in a limited manner for the essential movement of the general public, said the release.

All those travelling by these exempted vehicles will be subject to preventive screening and the vehicle will also be disinfected.

The announcement comes amid speculation that Tamil Nadu will seal its inter-state border with Kerala, in Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts.

Visuals from the Walayar check-post on Malayalam news channels showed officers from Tamil Nadu checking the vehicles entering the state. Both states are doing thermal screenings at the border.