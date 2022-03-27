Tirupati: 8 Dead & 40 Injured in Bus Accident, State Govt Announces Ex-Gratia

Hindustan Times quoted the police as saying, “Since it was late at night and hardly any vehicles passed by the road, nobody noticed the accident for over two hours. Moreover, there were no mobile signals deep in the valley to enable the survivors communicate with others.”

It was one only later at night that some travellers heard loud cries from the valley and alerted the Chandragiri police.

Since it was pitched darkness and the valley was very deep, the report said that the rescue team had to struggle a lot to bring out the survivors with the help of flood lights and torch lights.

Expressing his condolences in a tweet, Lok Sabha MP from YSR Congress said that the Andhra Pradesh state government is providing all possible assistance.

He also said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia payment of two lakh rupees to each of the deceased's kin.