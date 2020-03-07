Tirumala Temple Withdrew Rs 1,300 Cr From Yes Bank in Oct 2019

A decision by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to withdraw its deposits in Yes Bank a few months ago, has paid off for the Trust Board which governs the Sri Venkateswara Temple atop Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, one of the richest Hindu temples in the world.

According to an official with the TTD, deposits to the tune of Rs 1,300 crore were withdrawn some months ago from Yes Bank.