Timing of Pilot’s Strike Has ‘Wrong Written All Over’: Chidambaram

Listing “six surprising facts about spiderwebs”, former finance minister P Chidambaram used the the metaphor to draw a comparison with the various challenges India faced in terms of our border conflict with China, the coronavirus pandemic and the political crisis brewing in Rajasthan.

With the attributes of spiders being that they “have a design sense and replace their web daily”, along with being sneaky and thinking big, Chidambaram said that the facts were appropriate to “the luxury tussle in Rajasthan that the two principal political parties are locked in,” in an article in The Indian Express on 26 July.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, 27 July, Chidambaram also said that, “placing obstacles in calling assembly session will undermine fundamental basis of parliamentary democracy.”