‘TikTok Prohibited’: Gurdwara Commitee’s Notice in Golden Temple

The Jathedar (head priest) also pointed out that some of the devotees even argue with 'sewadars' (workers) upon being stopped from clicking photos inside the premises, reported PTI.

"It is a very serious problem," said the Jathedar advising devotees to refrain from doing such acts.

Photography and videography in the precincts of the Golden Temple have already been banned by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to avoid any "disturbance" to the spiritual atmosphere.