‘TikTok Prohibited’: Gurdwara Commitee’s Notice in Golden Temple
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has put up notices in Golden Temple stating 'TikTok is prohibited here', news agency ANI reported on Saturday, 8 February.
Earlier, on Thursday, Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the top temporal body of Sikhs, Giani Harpreet Singh told news agency PTI that they were thinking of banning mobile phones inside the shrine.
“We want all devotees to visit the Golden Temple without any hassle and we are not in favour of imposing any such (mobile) ban but the way the incidents of TikTok are surfacing, I think imposing ban on carrying mobile phones inside (Golden Temple) will have to be pondered over in the future,” he said.
The Jathedar (head priest) also pointed out that some of the devotees even argue with 'sewadars' (workers) upon being stopped from clicking photos inside the premises, reported PTI.
"It is a very serious problem," said the Jathedar advising devotees to refrain from doing such acts.
Photography and videography in the precincts of the Golden Temple have already been banned by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to avoid any "disturbance" to the spiritual atmosphere.
TikTok Videos Behind the Move
According to PTI, the Jathedar's statement comes two days after a TikTok video shot inside the Golden Temple by three girls with a Punjabi song playing in the background went viral on social media.
A police complaint was lodged to identify the girls.
Later, the girl had to apologise.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
