3 Women Killed, Few Injured in Stampede at Rajasthan's Khatu Shyam Temple

Three women were killed in a stampede outside the Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar district of Rajasthan early on Monday, 8 August.

A lot of devotees had gathered outside the temple forming long queues on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar. The temple opened around 4:30am, following which the devotees flocked for 'darshan'.

In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell down due to the rush. They died in the stampede, Superintendent of Police, K Rashtradeep said.

He further added that CCTV footage is being examined for better clarity on the incident.