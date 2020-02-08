Three Suspected Coronavirus Cases in Udupi; Patients in Isolation

In the third case, neighbours of a 27-year-old man in Mudarangady, who had returned from Japan allegedly raised a scare and called the district health officials and informed them that the man had been severely unwell after returning from Japan.

“The father and daughter came voluntarily to the hospital and said they were scared it could be coronavirus. In the third patient’s case, we sent an ambulance to bring him to the hospital. All three cases do not look like coronavirus but we cannot release them until results come back and we are 100% sure. They will be kept in the hospital itself. We are treating them for cold and cough,” Dr Sudhir added.