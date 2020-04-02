Three-Day-Old Baby Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai
A new case of the deadly COVID-19 virus has come to the fore in Maharashtra with a 3-day-old boy at Sai hospital in Mumbai. It is suspected that the mother caught the infection because her bed was occupied by a patient suffering from the virus. The mother has tested positive for the virus, and the child is the youngest infected patient in Maharashtra now.
The newborn baby was delivered at the hospital based in Chembur on 26 March and then subsequently shifted to the Kurla Bhabha hospital, and later to Kasturba hospital. According to a report in The Indian Express, the family said that no paediatrician was checking on the newborn and the mother at the nodal centre in Kasturba Hospital.
The father, who works as a restaurant manager, also said that as a precautionary measure they had booked a twin-sharing room at Sai hospital. But right after the delivery they were asked to move out of the room and given another bed, and no explanation was offered for it. He said, “Since 27 March, no nurse or doctor visited my wife and son at Sai hospital. They completely abandoned us.” Sai Hospital has apparently been shut because it is being sanitised, but the mother and baby have not received proper treatment at Kasturba either.
Kasturba hospital is currently treating over 120 COVID-19-infected patients. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Wednesday, 1 April, reported that the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 41 in the country, while the number of cases spiked to 1,834.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
