Three-Day-Old Baby Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai

The father, who works as a restaurant manager, also said that as a precautionary measure they had booked a twin-sharing room at Sai hospital. But right after the delivery they were asked to move out of the room and given another bed, and no explanation was offered for it. He said, “Since 27 March, no nurse or doctor visited my wife and son at Sai hospital. They completely abandoned us.” Sai Hospital has apparently been shut because it is being sanitised, but the mother and baby have not received proper treatment at Kasturba either.

Kasturba hospital is currently treating over 120 COVID-19-infected patients. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Wednesday, 1 April, reported that the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 41 in the country, while the number of cases spiked to 1,834.