Thousands Take to the Streets Against CAA in Kochi
Holding national flags and placards which read: "Born in India, Lived in India, will die in India", thousands of Muslims hit the streets in the port city of Kochi on Wednesday, 1 January, demanding that the Modi government withdraw the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
The people participating in the massive rally, which was taken out from the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, raised slogans against the Central government's decision to implement CAA and carried photos of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad.
The rally and the convention to declare agitation against the CAA was organised jointly by a coordination of Muslim organisations, including Samastha Kerala Jamiyathul Ulama, Kerala Muslim Jamaat, Dakshina Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen, Jamaat-e-Islam and Muslim League.
The protesters, who were emotionally charged, held the placards with photo of Ambedkar and a slogan: "We are Indians firstly and lastly."
"India is our nation," was written in a placard under the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi.
The rally culminated at sprawling Marine Drive, five kilometers away from the stadium.