‘Those Saying Pak Zindabad Like Coronavirus’: K’taka BJP Minister

Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Friday, 28 February, said that those shouting pro-Pakistan slogans were anti-nationals and likened them to Coronavirus, the SARS-like virus that has claimed nearly 3,000 lives globally so far.

Addressing media persons, Patil also added that he would approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi over bringing about a law that provides for shoot-on-sight orders for ‘anti-nationals’.

“If anyone in Pakistan says ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, he won’t be alive for five minutes. He will be beheaded in five minutes. Living in our country, eating our food and living off our land, if they say Pakistan Zindabad, if they’re not anti-nationals then what are they?,” he said, as per an India Today report.