Third Covid-19 Death in K’taka; Victim With Foreign Travel History

A 65-year-old man from Tumakuru, who died on Friday morning, was tested positive for Coronavirus infection. According to Deputy Commissioner of Tumakuru district Rakesh Kumar, the patient travelled from Delhi to Bengaluru via train and later boarded a bus to Tumakuru. On 14 March, he reached Sira and travelled home.

According to the contact-tracing map created by the Tumakuru district administration, the man left from Tumakuru to New Delhi on 5 March at 2:30 pm. There were totally 13 members in the Sampark Kranti train that he boarded in the S-6 (RAC) compartment.

At 3 pm on 7 March, he reached Hazrat Nizamuddin Station in New Delhi and hailed a taxi to ‘Jamiya Masjid’. Between 7 and 11 March, he stayed at a lodge close to ‘Jamiya Masjid’. On 11 March at around 9 am he boarded the Kongu Express in coach S9.