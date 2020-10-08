These ‘SSR Warriors’ Praised Godse on Gandhi Jayanti

The death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June led to a relentless social media campaign with hashtags like ‘Justice For Sushant’ and ‘CBI For SSR’ trending on Twitter on an everyday basis.

While speculations about bot accounts being used to peddle conspiracy theories and misinformation around the case are rife, people on Friday, 2 October, pointed out that some accounts regularly tweeting for the ‘Justice for SSR’ campaign started praising Nathuram Godse on Gandhi Jayanti.