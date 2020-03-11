‘Tsunami of Hindutva Hate’: Owaisi on Delhi Violence in Lok Sabha

In a scathing attack on the Centre in Lok Sabha over the recent Delhi violence, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, 11 March, said there is a "tsunami of Hindutva hate" and called for an impartial probe to find the perpetrators of the violence.

Some of his remarks evoked sharp response from the Treasury benches, with at least two Union ministers, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Kishan Reddy, registering their protest.