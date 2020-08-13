Understanding the State of Education in India: Hear From Experts
The session is part of a 24-hour event that envisions to take discourse on India’s development to the global stage.
This Independence Day, The/Nudge Forum (global edition) is back with another platform for a discourse on development in India, in the context of COVID-19.
After the resounding success of its inaugural event in May 2020, this Independence Day, The/Nudge Forum (global edition), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and Skoll Foundation, and The Quint as its exclusive media partner, is bringing together all stakeholders for India’s development from the government, the markets, and civil society.
The event will bring together stakeholders in India’s development from across the world and cover a broad range of developmental issues.
At 8:45 am IST, a plenary on ‘The State of Education in India’ will be held. The keynote speakers include Ashish Dhawan, Founder of ChrysCapital and Central Square Foundation, a grant-making organisation focused on transforming the quality of school education in India, and Madhav Chavan, Founder of Pratham, an educational non-profit organisation.
In their address, both speakers will present their work and points of view on the state of education in India. This will include:
- Impact of the current pandemic and what we have learnt
- What is the way forward?
- Sustainable Development Goals-4 and 2030 goals for India
- Approach to collaboration and partnerships
- Engaging Indian diaspora
