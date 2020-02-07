The Quint Clinches 2 Silvers at IAMAI’s 10th India Digital Awards
The Quint bagged two silvers at the 10th India Digital Awards.
(Photo: The Quint)

The Quint bagged two silvers at the 10th India Digital Awards by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in the Digital Content category:

  • Most Consistent Excellence in Digital Publishing - The Quint
    A brand that has the most consistent, innovative and excellent results of their campaigns will be eligible for this category, according to IAMAI.
  • In-house Content Campaign - The Quint’s Special Projects
    Any content-based campaign created by brand themselves without the assistance of a specialist agency will be eligible to be awarded under this category, according to IAMAI.

Some of the other categories at the 10th India Digital Awards were Digital Advertising, Social Media, Mobile & App and Payment & Fintech Awards.

IAMAI is a not-for-profit industry body which ‘aims to expand and enhance the online and mobile value added services sectors.’ It describes itself as “dedicated to presenting a unified voice of the businesses it represents to the government, investors, consumers and other stakeholders.”

