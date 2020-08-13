The /Nudge Forum (global edition): Listen and Engage This 15 Aug
In a dynamic never-done-before, 24 hours format, the event will engage world leaders to discuss India’s development.
As the world grapples with COVID-19, it is becoming clear that we are being faced with qualitatively different problems, which would require different solutions. In India alone, it is estimated that 200 million people will be pushed into poverty. The situation must be addressed fast, before it is too late.
After the resounding success of its inaugural event in May 2020, this Independence Day, The/Nudge Forum (global edition), in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and Skoll Foundation, and The Quint as its exclusive media partner, is bringing together all stakeholders for India’s development from the government, the markets, and civil society.
The/Nudge Forum (global edition) is a platform to build a strong narrative for India’s development sector and inspire belief in our collective ability to stay the course towards attaining the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
On 15 August, in a dynamic never-done-before, 24 hours format, the event will engage world leaders and all stakeholders globally will participate – speak, listen, engage, network and more – to discuss India’s development, journey so far, and our way forward.
The event will start at 00:00 and will run continuously till 23:59, covering a wide range of topics related to India’s development, including the role of markets, gender, education and sustainable livelihoods.
Some of the thinking leaders who will be joining the conversation are:
- Nobel laureate Dr Abhijit Banerjee
- Dr Arvind Panagariya, former Chairman NITI Aayog
- Madhav Chavan, founder, Pratham
- Entrepreneurs and philanthropists Ronnie and Zarina Screwvala
- Chef Vikas Khanna
Thus, the event is an opportunity to take the discourse on India’s development to a global stage. Through stimulating talks and panel discussions, it hopes to present a microcosm of India’s development journey, so far, and the way beyond.
Charcha 2020
The inaugural event of The/Nudge Forum (global edition) titled ‘Charcha 2020’ engaged more than 300,000 people on a broad range of topics related to India’s development and brought together 560 experts – nobel Laureates, bureaucrats, lawmakers, civil society leaders, academicians, grassroots workers, industry leaders, CSR & foundation heads and philanthropists – as speakers, in nearly 180 hours of programming.
