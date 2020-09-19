RS Passes Bill to Punish People for Attacking Healthcare Workers

The Rajya Sabha passed legislation on Saturday, 19 September, that will provide protection to doctors and healthcare workers. Provisions in the legislation can put people in jail for up to five years for attacking healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak or during any situation akin to the current pandemic.

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020 introduced by Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will replace an ordinance issued by the government in April.

The legislation that was tipped to address the deficiencies of the NDMA Act and Epidemic Diseases Amendment Bill, will provide protection to public and clinical healthcare service providers such as doctors, nurses, paramedical workers and community health workers. While introducing the bill, Vardhan had said that a central prohibitory mechanism was needed to put an end to attacks and insults on healthcare workers.