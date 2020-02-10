Test Result of First Indian Coronavirus Case Comes out Negative
The latest test result of the woman medical student, who arrived here from China's Wuhan region and was the first positive case from India for the novel Coronavirus (nCoV), has come out negative, health officials said on Monday, 10 February.
Her condition was "stable", they said.
"The blood test result of the first patient from Thrissur, from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) testing centre at Alappuzha, shows a negative result,” he added.
"But we need confirmation from the NIV at Pune," a senior medical officer told PTI.
After the first positive case was reported from Thrissur, two other Keralite students from Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, had tested positive in Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts.
The health department had earlier said those in isolation wards of various hospitals in the state have come down to 34.
The department has already sent at least 345 samples for testing at the NIV at Pune and so far 326 results have returned negative.
The 'state calamity' alert, which was declared on 3 February, was withdrawn on Friday after no new positive cases of infection were detected.
