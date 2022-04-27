ADVERTISEMENT

11 Electrocuted During Temple Chariot Procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

The incident occurred when the temple car came in contact with a live wire.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
11 Electrocuted During Temple Chariot Procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur
i

Eleven people were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur early on Wednesday, 27 April. Three people were killed on the spot, while the others succumbed later.

The incident occurred at around 3 am on Wednesday morning when the temple car came in contact with a live wire.

At least 15 people were also injured and have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchirappalli said that they are investigating the matter and an FIR has been registered.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×