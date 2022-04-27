11 Electrocuted During Temple Chariot Procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur
The incident occurred when the temple car came in contact with a live wire.
Eleven people were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur early on Wednesday, 27 April. Three people were killed on the spot, while the others succumbed later.
The incident occurred at around 3 am on Wednesday morning when the temple car came in contact with a live wire.
At least 15 people were also injured and have been taken to a hospital for treatment.
V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchirappalli said that they are investigating the matter and an FIR has been registered.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
