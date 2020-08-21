14 Hours On, 9 Trapped in Telangana Fire: What’s Slowing Rescue?

Fourteen hours after a major fire was reported at the Telangana State power generation corporation's hydel power station at Srisailam, nine people who went missing are yet to be traced. The accident is reported to have taken place at around 10:30 pm on Thursday at the underground power plant.

In videos that surfaced, a series of explosions were heard and staff could be seen trying to douse the flames using fire extinguishers. Initial reports indicate that a short circuit led to the fire and thick smoke engulfed the entire region.

Of the 17 persons reported to be present at the spot, eight staff members escaped to safety through a tunnel. Those trapped include six TS Genco employees and three private company employees.