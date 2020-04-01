Telangana to Provide Rations to Poor; Pension Supplied in Andhra

The Telangana government has issued clear guidelines, like issuing of tokens and social distancing, to be followed as 12 kg of free rice is all set to be distributed per unit to white card holders from 1 April.

According to an order by the Commissioner of Civil Supplies as reported by Telangana Today, strict instructions are to be followed to avoid crowding at fair price shops.

Social distancing with three feet between people

Soap, water and sanitizer to be made readily available

Exemption of biometric authentication of card holders on e-POS machines

The order also noted that bio-metric authentication was required only for those who had procured rations for the last three months. The Commissioner will receive a daily progress report and has asked officials to ensure sufficient stocks.

The tokens will reportedly be made available to the card holders based on the time slots decided by the local authorities.