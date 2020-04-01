Telangana to Provide Rations to Poor; Pension Supplied in Andhra
The Telangana government has issued clear guidelines, like issuing of tokens and social distancing, to be followed as 12 kg of free rice is all set to be distributed per unit to white card holders from 1 April.
According to an order by the Commissioner of Civil Supplies as reported by Telangana Today, strict instructions are to be followed to avoid crowding at fair price shops.
- Social distancing with three feet between people
- Soap, water and sanitizer to be made readily available
- Exemption of biometric authentication of card holders on e-POS machines
The order also noted that bio-metric authentication was required only for those who had procured rations for the last three months. The Commissioner will receive a daily progress report and has asked officials to ensure sufficient stocks.
The tokens will reportedly be made available to the card holders based on the time slots decided by the local authorities.
Door-to-door Pension Distribution Undertaken in Andhra Pradesh
According to information shared by the Andhra Pradesh state government, 2,25,463 village/ward volunteers on Wednesday, 1 April, started the process of distributing pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries.
Till 5 pm, pensions were reportedly distributed to 52.49 lakh pensioners by the volunteers taking it to 93 percent.
Photo identification method instead of biometric system was used and a separate app was used to capture the person’s picture through geo-tagging to minimize the spread of the virus. Call centers have been set up to monitor pension distribution
(With inputs from Telangana Today)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)