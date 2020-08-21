Short Circuit Leads to Fire at Telangana Power Plant, 9 Trapped

A short circuit led to a fire at the Left Bank Hydroelectric Power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam late on the night of Thursday, 20 August. There were around 20 people inside at the time of the incident. While 10 persons managed to escape from the scene, at least nine people are said to be stuck inside the plant, according to Nagarkurnool district authorities.

The underground hydroelectric power plant is located in Domalapenta of Amrabad mandal along the left bank of Srisailam project on the river Krishna.