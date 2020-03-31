Telangana Govt to Crack Down on Social Media Admins for Fake News

The Telangana government on Monday said that it would take strict action against those who were spreading false information that could induce panic, amid the shutdown in the state to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating that people were increasingly depending on social media apart from conventional media for information, the state government said, "As the coronavirus has spread at an alarming pace, very limited information is available from competent authorities and agencies. This has led people to spread fake news, misinformation and rumours – some out of sheer ignorance and others with mischievous and malafide intentions."