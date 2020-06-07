Telangana police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly strangulating his 55-year-old father to death, purportedly to procure his job at the state-run Singareni Collieries Limited at Godavarikhani, PTI reported.According to the report, Cops allege that the mother and younger brother of the man were involved in the plot to make the death appear as a heart attack, in order to get his position in the company, on compassionate grounds.Both brothers have reportedly been arrested by the cops, while the mother is absconding. Mobile phones as well as a towel used by the accused have been seized. The incident reportedly took place on 26 May.An FIR has been registered against the three under the Indian Penal Code sections 302 murder, 120-B conspiracy, 201 giving false information and 34 acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.Body of 3-Yr-Old Who Fell Into Borewell in Telangana RecoveredAfter the elder son killed his father, the family informed others that he had died of a heart attack and asked them prepared for the funeral. As some people raised doubts over the man’s sudden death, he was forced to inform police, following which they sent the body for post- mortem and launched an investigation."In order to get the job of his father in Singareni Collieries, the man ended the life of his father," Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana said on Saturday.The profit-making Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), a coal mining firm jointly owned by the Telangana and the central governments, offers employment to a dependent of its employee, who dies while in service