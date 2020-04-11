Telangana CM KCR Extends Lockdown in State Till 30 April

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state on Saturday, 11 April. The lockdown will now last till 30 April – two weeks post 14 April when the nationwide lockdown is expected to end.

The chief minister said that the state had recorded a total of 503 COVID-19 cases, up by 16 cases, as on Saturday.

Among these, 14 have died and 96 have recovered, taking the count of active cases to 393. The government has identified 243 containment zones (123 under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and 120 under other jurisdictions).

KCR said that by 24 April, all those who contacted the patients who had attended the conference in Delhi would be released from quarantine, following tests.