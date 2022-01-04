‘KCR Has Lost His Mental Balance’: Nadda Protests Arrest of Telangana BJP Chief
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay was arrested on Sunday for allegedly attacking police personnel.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda reached Telangana’s city of Secunderabad on Tuesday, 4 January, to protest against the arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, who was sent to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly attacking police personnel.
After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Secunderabad, Nadda said, “Under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao, the government of Telangana is the most undemocratic government. Whatever has happened in the last two days is the murder of democracy and is autocratic and dictatorship-like in nature.”
Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and four others were sent to 14-day judicial custody after they were arrested on Sunday for allegedly attacking police personnel and violating the Disaster Management (DM) Act while COVID-19 protocols were in place.
The arrest was made amid Kumar's 'Jagarana Deeksha' on Sunday to demand an amendment of an order pertaining to the transfer of government employees and teachers, an event for which he was reportedly not granted permission, citing COVID-19 norms.
Attacking the Telangana government, Nadda said, “This is an autocratic behaviour of KCR... (he) has lost his mental balance.”
He further claimed, “Sanjayji had decided to do a peaceful protest. He organised an overnight protest jagran at his office. On the pretext of COVID, police broke into his office by destroying steel doors. They inflicted tear gas and water cannons, manhandled Sanjayji and lathicharged the BJP workers.”
Stating that “this is 'Dharm Yudh' for us”, Nadda said that they will take legal recourse and fight in democratic ways.
