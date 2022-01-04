‘KCR Has Lost His Mental Balance’: Nadda Protests Arrest of Telangana BJP Chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda reached Telangana’s city of Secunderabad on Tuesday, 4 January, to protest against the arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay, who was sent to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly attacking police personnel.

After paying tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Secunderabad, Nadda said, “Under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao, the government of Telangana is the most undemocratic government. Whatever has happened in the last two days is the murder of democracy and is autocratic and dictatorship-like in nature.”