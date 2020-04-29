Tejashwi Appeals for Lalu’s Care as His Doctor Gets Quarantined

Following reports of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav’s doctor being put in quarantine after coming into contact with a coronavirus patient, his son Tejashwi Yadav has appealed to authorities to take care of Yadav with “utmost precaution”.

Former chief minister Lalu Yadav is currently undergoing treatment at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences Administration.

Dr Umesh Prasad who had been treating Yadav, has been quarantined along with his unit after reportedly coming into contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted three weeks ago.

“Today, a patient who had been admitted in the medicine department for past three weeks was found COVID-19 positive. He was under the unit of Dr Umesh Prasad. Significantly, Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD leader) is also being treated by the same unit,” ANI reported.

While Yadav has been admitted in the paying ward where he is being treated for multiple illnesses, he has been isolated from the medicine department patients.