Team India Wears Black Armbands To Pay Tribute To Cricket Coach Tarak Sinha

The Indian players walked out wearing black armbands in their final T20 World Cup match at Dubai, UAE against Namibia to pay their respect to Tarak Sinha, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness in Delhi.

"#TeamIndia is wearing black armbands today to pay their tributes to Dronacharya Awardee and widely respected coach Shri Tarak Sinha, who sadly passed away on Saturday", tweeted BCCI.