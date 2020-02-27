TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Taken Into Preventive Custody

The TDP chief arrived here on Thursday afternoon from Vijayawada en route to Vizianagaram as part of his state-wide Praja Chaitanya yatra.

He was supposed to visit Gopalapatnam and other areas near Visakhapatnam but the YSRC organised a protest opposing his visit.

Calling him "Uttarandhra Drohi" (deceiver of north-coastal Andhra), the ruling party members tried to block the former chief minister's convoy at the airport and squatted on the road.

The TDP workers sought to counter their YSRC counterparts, leading to tension in the area.

The police commissioner said there were "no clashes" between workers of the two parties.